Champions Trophy 2025: Sarfaraz Khan and Shikhar Dhawan among four ambassadors for the tournament

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released a statement to confirm that 2017 Champions Trophy winner Sarfaraz, Australia's Shane Watson, Shikhar Dhawan of India, and New Zealand's legendary fast bowler Tim Southee have been announced as the event ambassador.

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been named as one of the four ambassadors for next week's ICC Champions Trophy, which will run from February 19 to March 9.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released a statement to confirm that 2017 Champions Trophy winner Sarfaraz, Australia's Shane Watson, Player of the Series in India's 2013 trophy-winning campaign, Shikhar Dhawan, and New Zealand's legendary fast bowler Tim Southee have been announced as the event ambassador.

Also read: Josh Hazlewood to Ravindra Jadeja: Best 6 bowling performance in Champions Trophy history

After the announcement, Sarfaraz recalled the moment when he lifted the title to celebrate Pakistan's success in 2017, a memory he will never forget.

"I will never forget how special it felt to don the white jackets and lift the trophy aloft as Pakistan captain back in 2017. Seeing the nation get behind us and celebrate that success is also something that's very close to my heart," he said, as quoted from ICC.

"So I am delighted to see the competition return to the cricket calendar and see my country given the opportunity to host such a special event. The format means that every game is so important, and I can't wait to play my part as an Ambassador and witness the tournament first-hand," he added.

Dhawan's appointment is a fitting tribute to his illustrious career in the tournament. As India's highest run-scorer in the ICC Champions Trophy and overall third, with an outstanding 701 runs across two editions, including three centuries, Dhawan has long been one of the most iconic players in the history of the competition.

"It is such a special feeling to be part of a Champions Trophy, and to be given the opportunity to enjoy the upcoming edition as an Ambassador is an honour. Over the next few weeks, we'll see the best sides in the world competing for the white jackets, knowing that one mistake or one loss could spell the end of their hopes. It's the ultimate competition where it's all on the line, and that is what makes it such a thrilling spectacle," he said.

Tim Southee, who recently retired from international cricket, added, "I am thrilled to be an Ambassador for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. It is an event that I always enjoyed playing in and one that always delivers on entertainment and drama. As a player, you're aware that every game, every ball and every moment matters in the Champions Trophy format, and with so much at stake, I can't wait to see how the action will unfold."

Also read: IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli makes timely return to form with fifty ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Watson believes the ICC Champions Trophy is a unique event and has given the world of cricket many unforgettable moments.

"The ICC Men's Champions Trophy is a truly unique event that has provided us with so many unforgettable moments down the years. With the top eight teams going head-to-head for the iconic white jackets, we are sure to see some extraordinary do-or-die cricket across three thrilling weeks," he said.

Latest Videos