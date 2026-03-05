Manchester United defender Harry Maguire will appeal a reduced suspended sentence handed down by a Greek court, continuing his long-running legal battle over the 2020 Mykonos incident.

Harry Maguire will appeal against a 15-month suspended sentence following a fresh ruling by a Greek court over an incident in Mykonos in August 2020. The Manchester United defender was involved in a brawl while on holiday with family members and spent two nights in a police cell after his arrest. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Maguire was initially found guilty in 2020 of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and repeated attempts of bribery. He was handed a 21-month suspended sentence, but his legal team immediately appealed, which under Greek law nullified the conviction. A retrial was granted and postponed four times between 2023 and 2025 before finally taking place in Syros on Wednesday.

Reduced Sentence, Continued Appeal

The latest ruling reduced the length and severity of the suspended sentence to 15 months. Despite this, Maguire remains determined to clear his name and will appeal the verdict. He has refused opportunities to settle and is expected to take his case to Greece’s Supreme Court.

The 32-year-old was not present during the recent proceedings and is set to feature in Manchester United’s match against Newcastle United tonight.

Legal Timeline

Maguire’s case has stretched over several years. His initial conviction in 2020 was automatically quashed when his legal team appealed. The retrial faced repeated delays before finally being heard in 2025. With the latest appeal, his conviction will once again be nullified pending review by the Supreme Court.