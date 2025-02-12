IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli makes timely return to form with fifty ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Virat Kohli’s return to form is a big positive for Team India management and BCCI selectors as the Champions Trophy is set to begin next week, with India beginning their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.

Team India star batter Virat Kohli has delighted the fans by returning to his form in the ongoing third and final ODI of the series against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12.

Kohli’s form has been under heavy scrutiny following his moderate Test series against Australia, where he aggregated just 190 runs, including a century, at an average of 23.75 in nine innings. On his Ranji Trophy return, the 36-year-old did not have an ideal outing as he was bowled out for just six runs by a lesser-known Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan in Delhi’s first innings batting.

Virat Kohli returned to international duties for the ongoing three-match ODI series against England. He was ruled out of the first ODI due to a sore knee, but returned to playing XI for the second ODI. However, Kohli flopped again as he was dismissed for just five runs during India’s 305-run chase. This further raised concerns about his form and questioned his place in the team for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Kohli has managed to return to form in time ahead of the Champions Trophy with a half-century in the third ODI. The former India captain walked out to bat at 6/1 and scored 52 off 55 balls while forming a 116-run partnership with Shubman Gill.

The Indian cricket fans couldn’t be happier and ecstatic to see Virat Kohli making his timely return to form ahead of his form ahead of the marquee event in Pakistan, with hybrid model in place. Fans took to their X handle (formerly Twitter) and expressed their joy, praising Kohli’s resilience and determination to return to the form when it mattered the most

Fans reaction to Virat Kohli returning to form

The scrutiny over Virat Kohli’s form has been intense, given that he didn’t have an ideal season last year as he aggregated 655 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 21.83 in 32 innings. Kohli didn’t have an ideal start to 2025 as he scored 17 and 6 in the two innings of the Sydney Test, followed up with 6-run dismissal in his Ranji Trophy return. His return to international duties was not ideal as he was dismissed cheaply in the second ODI against England.

Virat Kohli overtakes Kumar Sangakkara record

During his 52-run knock, Virat Kohli has added another feather to his illustrious cap. The batting stalwart became the fastest player to complete 16000 runs in Asia, achieving the milestone in 340 innings. He surpassed former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara’s previous record of 410 innings to complete 16000 runs. Also, Virat Kohli is the second Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar to achieve this remarkable feat in Asia Cricket.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli fell 37 runs short of completing the 14000 runs in ODI cricket. He would have been the second Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar and the third overall to achieve this milestone in the history of the ODI.

Kohli will be likely to achieve the milestone of 14000 ODI runs in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9.

