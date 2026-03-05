New Zealand chased down 170 in just 12.5 overs against South Africa at Eden Gardens, thanks to Finn Allen’s explosive hundred and Tim Seifert’s quickfire 58.

New Zealand produced a dominant batting display to defeat South Africa by nine wickets in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup encounter at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Chasing 170, the visitors reached the target in only 12.5 overs, powered by Finn Allen’s stunning century.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

South Africa, batting first after New Zealand won the toss and opted to field, posted 169/8 in their 20 overs. Captain Aiden Markram managed 18 before falling to Rachin Ravindra, while Quinton de Kock struck 10. Dewald Brevis added 34, and Tristan Stubbs chipped in with 29. The standout innings came from Marco Jansen, who smashed 55 not out off 30 balls, including five sixes, to lift the total.

South Africa’s Struggles

Despite Jansen’s late fireworks, South Africa’s batting faltered with regular wickets. Ryan Rickelton was dismissed for a duck, while David Miller contributed just six. Corbin Bosch and Kagiso Rabada fell cheaply in the final over, leaving the side short of a commanding score.

New Zealand’s bowlers shared the spoils. Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie picked up two wickets each, while Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson claimed one apiece. James Neesham proved expensive, conceding 42 runs in three overs, but the rest of the attack kept South Africa in check.

Allen’s Explosive Knock

In reply, New Zealand’s openers tore into the South African attack. Tim Seifert hammered 58 from 33 balls, striking seven fours and two sixes before being dismissed by Rabada. His dismissal at 117 in the ninth over brought Ravindra to the crease, but the spotlight remained on Allen.

Finn Allen delivered one of the most destructive innings of the tournament, racing to 100 not out from just 33 balls. His knock featured 10 fours and eight sixes, dismantling every bowler in sight. Ravindra supported with 13 not out, ensuring New Zealand cruised home with 43 balls to spare.

South Africa’s bowlers endured a torrid evening. Marco Jansen conceded 53 runs in 2.5 overs, while Bosch leaked 35 in two. Maharaj and Ngidi also struggled, each going for more than 11 runs per over. Rabada was the only bowler to strike, but his solitary wicket did little to halt the onslaught.

Finn Allen was named Player of the Match for his breathtaking century, which sealed New Zealand’s emphatic victory and highlighted their aggressive approach.