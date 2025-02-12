Josh Hazlewood to Ravindra Jadeja: Best 6 bowling performance in Champions Trophy history

Over the years, the Champions Trophy has witnessed several spectacular performances, especially from bowlers who turned the game on their head with their brilliant spells.



With the Champions Trophy 2025 is just a week away, cricket fans from across the globe are looking forward to high-octane matches between the world’s best teams. The 50-over tournament is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9. Pakistan is the official host of the tournament, with a hybrid model in place as Dubai being the host for all India fixtures. Over the years, the Champions Trophy has witnessed several spectacular performances, especially from bowlers who turned the game on their head with their brilliant spells. On that note, let’s take a look at best bowling performance in Champions Trophy history

1. Farveez Mahroof vs West Indies (2006) Former Sri Lankan pacer Farveez Mahroof was one of the best bowlers for the side and was completely in beast mode during the Champions Trophy match against West Indies. West Indies didn’t have any response to Mahroof’s fiery bowling as he ran through their batting line-up. Farvez Mahroof picked the wickets of West Indies captain Brian Lara, Wavell Hinds, Marlon Samuels, Dwayne Smith and Carlton Baugh to help Sri Lanka bundle out the Caribbean side for 83 while registering figures 6/14 at an economy rate of 1.55. He holds the record for the most economical bowling in a Champions Trophy match.

2. Josh Hazlewood vs New Zealand (2017) Josh Hazlewood was one of the most lethal bowlers for Australia in the last edition of the Champions Trophy. He was the highest wicket-taker for Australia with nine wickets and six scalps came alone in a match against New Zealand in Birmingham. He registered figures 6/52 at an economy rate of 5.77 in 9 overs. Hazlewood picked the wickets of Luke Ronchi, Martin Guptill, Neil Broom, James Neesham, Adam Milne, and Trent Boult to help Australia bowl ou New Zealand for 291. However, his effort went in as the match was abandoned due to rain.



3. Shahid Afridi vs Kenya (2004) Shahid Afridi produced a magical spell against Kenya by dismantling their batting line-up with his brilliant leg-spin bowling in Champions Trophy 2004. The former Pakistan captain picked five wickets and conceded just 11 runs at an economy rate of 1.83 in six overs. His performance, complemented by Shoaib Malik (3/15) helped Pakistan to bundle out Kenya for 94 runs. Pakistan chased down a 95-run target in 18.3 overs. Afridi’s spell remains one of the best bowling performances in the history of Champions Trophy.

4. Jacques Kallis vs West Indies (1998 Final) Jacques Kallis produced an all-round show in the Champions Trophy final against West Indies in 1998. Former South Africa cricketer’s bowling performance in the title clash played a crucial role in the Proteas triumph. He registered figures of 5/30 at an economy rate of 4 in 7.3 overs. His spell included crucial wickets of Carl Hooper, Keith Arthurton, and Phil Simmons to help South Africa bundle out West Indies for 245. With the bat, Kallis scored 37 off 51 balls in a 246-run chase. Kallis was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with eight wickets.



5. Ravindra Jadeja vs West Indies (2013) Ravindra Jadeja was one of the star performers for India in the Champions Trophy match against West Indies in 2013. The all-rounder registered figures 5/36 at an economy rate of 3.6 in 10 overs. He picked a crucial wicket of Johnson Charles to put a break on West Indies’ momentum before dismissing Marlon Samuels, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Sunil Narine and Ravi Rampaul to restrict the Caribbean side to 233/9. India chased down a 234-run target in 39.1 overs. Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged Player of the Match for his performance.

6. Glenn McGrath vs New Zealand (2002) Australia pace bowling legend Glenn McGrath was a pace spearhead for the Aussies in the 2002 Champions Trophy. He was the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 8 wickets. In the match against New Zealand, McGrath was at his lethal best as he picked five while conceding just 37 runs at an economy rate of 5.28 in seven overs to help Australia bundle out New Zealand for 142 runs and register 164-run win. The victory helped Australia advance further in the tournament.

