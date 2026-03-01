Jharkhand cricketer Kumar Kushagra says a 'generational change' is fueling new champions in domestic cricket. He believes younger, hungry players replacing retired seniors has sparked a renewed drive to win titles across all formats.

Kumar Kushagra, a 21-year-old up-and-coming Indian cricketer from Jharkhand, opened up on the changing power dynamics in India's domestic cricket circuit and attributed it to a "generational change," noting that the younger players coming into the teams are hungry to win the championships.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India's domestic cricket has witnessed a wave of new champions across formats in recent seasons. Jharkhand clinched their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) title in 2025-26, Vidarbha followed with their first Vijay Hazare Trophy triumph in 2025-26, and Jammu & Kashmir capped it off with a historic, first-ever Ranji Trophy title in 2025-26 last month.

Generational Shift and Hunger for Trophies

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Kumar Kushagra, who was part of Jharkhand's SMAT-winning squad, said the rise of new champions across formats reflects the significant improvement in domestic cricket. He attributed this shift to a generational transition, with several senior players retiring and younger, hungry cricketers stepping in. According to him, the arrival of fresh talent across teams has sparked a renewed drive to win titles in the coming years.

"Domestic cricket has improved significantly. That's why all three formats have had different champions, and all three teams were unexpected in their respective formats. But the main thing, according to me, is that many senior players who were part of many teams have retired. So, the generational change is just beginning. All players are hungry to win the trophy in a year or two. If you look at our team, you'll see many new players have just joined.

Emerging Players Driving Change

He also highlighted that players across teams are putting in the effort and that there has been a clear shift in mindset among the new generation. Citing examples like Aman Mokhade of Vidarbha and Auqib Nabi of Jammu & Kashmir, he said several emerging players are driving positive change within their teams. "Everyone is putting in the effort. I've noticed a significant shift in the mindset of the new players. For example, if you look at Vidarbha, the new players like Aman Mokhade, and even Jammu and Kashmir's Auqib Nabi, many players in the teams are bringing about a change, as individuals in the team," Kumar Kushagra added.

Kushagra's Stellar Performance in SMAT

Along with captain Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kushagra played a key role in Jharkhand winning their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he emerged as the third-highest run-getter in the tournament. In 10 matches, Kushagra scored 422 runs at an excellent average of 60.28 and a strike rate of 161.68. In the final against Haryana, Kushagra scored a 38-ball 81, helping his team post 262/3 in 20 overs batting first. Jharkhand eventually won the summit clash by 69 runs. (ANI)