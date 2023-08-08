Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's FIFA World Cup: Lauren James apologises for red card incident at , vows to learn from experience

    England's forward, Lauren James, has taken accountability for her red card during the Women's World Cup last-16 clash against Nigeria. Despite her inadvertent action that led to the red card, James has expressed her regrets and extended her apologies to both her opponent, Michelle Alozie, and the England fans.

    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 6:01 PM IST

    England forward Lauren James has taken responsibility for her red card during the Women's World Cup last-16 victory over Nigeria and expressed her determination to grow from the incident. The regrettable incident occurred when she received a red card following a VAR review for inadvertently stamping on Michelle Alozie's back during the game, which England eventually triumphed in through a penalty shootout.

    James will face a suspension in the upcoming quarter-final clash against Colombia due to the red card. Demonstrating her sportsmanship, she reached out to Alozie on social media, extending her apologies for the unintended action. In her message, she also expressed her gratitude to England's fans and teammates, emphasising that playing with and for them is her greatest honour. She further pledged to extract lessons from the experience and apply them to her future endeavours.

    Recognised as one of England's standout performers in the group stages, the 21-year-old showcased her prowess with three goals and three assists. However, her actions in the knockout match have raised the possibility of an extended ban by Fifa, potentially leading to her missing more than one game. Such an outcome could jeopardise her participation in the tournament, even if England advances further.

    Michelle Alozie, who represents Houston Dash in the US, shared her perspective on the incident, acknowledging the competitive nature of the game on a global stage. Despite the intense emotions involved, Alozie extended her respect for Lauren James.

    England's head coach, Sarina Wiegman, offered insight into James' character and intentions. Wiegman noted that the incident was a result of inexperience on such a significant stage and a spontaneous surge of emotions. The coach emphasized that James had not intended to inflict harm and had genuinely expressed remorse after the event.

    In her journey to grow as a player, Lauren James faces the challenge of using this unfortunate incident as a stepping stone for personal and professional development.

