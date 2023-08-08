Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chelsea hit with major setback as key attacker Christopher Nkunku ruled out for extended period

    Chelsea Football Club faces a significant blow as Christopher Nkunku, a pivotal addition to their attacking lineup, has been sidelined due to a far more serious injury than initially anticipated.

    Football Chelsea hit with major setback as key attacker Christopher Nkunku ruled out for extended period osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    Christopher Nkunku, Chelsea's eagerly awaited attacker, has suffered an unexpectedly severe injury. The distressing incident transpired during a collision with Mats Hummels in the club's final preseason match. Initially perceived as a precautionary measure or a minor setback, the situation has taken a grave turn, with Nkunku's absence likely to extend for several months, rather than mere weeks.

    Although the club is yet to issue an official confirmation, the growing consensus among credible sources points towards an imminent statement. Anticipation mounts as we await updates, with expectations of receiving clarity during Mauricio Pochettino's upcoming pre-game press conference later this week.

    If Nkunku's absence indeed stretches into months, the urgency to secure attacking reinforcements becomes an even more pressing matter for Chelsea. With the shock of losing a key signing, the club's focus undoubtedly shifts towards bolstering their attacking options. In the interim, the spotlight will undoubtedly fall on players like Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk, who may be tasked with shouldering the attacking responsibilities regardless of their individual performance levels.

    Also Read: Will Mbappe join Messi in Major League Soccer until Real Madrid move comes through?

    This unforeseen setback underscores the unpredictable nature of football and the challenges teams face in managing their squad's fitness. As Chelsea navigates this unexpected hurdle, their resilience and adaptability will be put to the test, demonstrating the club's ability to overcome adversity and maintain their competitive edge in the upcoming season.

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 2:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Will Mbappe join Messi in Major League Soccer until Real Madrid move comes through? osf

    Will Mbappe join Messi in Major League Soccer until Real Madrid move comes through?

    Cricket Steve Smith set to open for Australia against South Africa in the T20 series osf

    Steve Smith set to open for Australia against South Africa in the T20 series

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma discusses Pakistan's formidable pace attack ahead of mega event osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma discusses Pakistan's formidable pace attack ahead of mega event

    Cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Severe fine imposed on Nicholas Pooran for criticising the Umpire in 2nd T20I osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Severe fine imposed on Nicholas Pooran for criticising the Umpire in 2nd T20I

    Football Neymar informs PSG of desire to depart amid Barcelona reunion rumours osf

    Neymar informs PSG of desire to depart amid Barcelona reunion rumours

    Recent Stories

    7 affordable Indian destinations you can explore under Rs 10000 mis

    7 affordable Indian destinations you can explore under Rs 10,000

    How to make delicious Mutton Seekh Kebab at home? Know recipe and steps MSW EAI

    How to make delicious Mutton Seekh Kebab at home? Know recipe and steps

    Lens of awareness: Here are 6 Books for your journey of Mindfulness LMA

    Lens of awareness: Here are 6 Books for your journey of Mindfulness

    Chhena Jalebi to Thekua: 6 sweet dishes from Jharkhand ATG

    Chhena Jalebi to Thekua: 6 sweet dishes from Jharkhand

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts cleavage in plunging neckline BLACK bikini vma

    Namrata Malla HOT Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts cleavage in plunging neckline BLACK bikini

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon