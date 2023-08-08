Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester City's title defence; Battling contenders amidst Premier League quest

    Fans are buzzing with excitement as Manchester City prepares to take the field and defend their Premier League title against Burnley. The anticipation is high as Pep Guardiola's team gears up for another season of top-tier football action.

    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 4:50 PM IST

    The quest for dominance in the Premier League continues as Manchester City embarks on their defence of the title against newly-promoted Burnley. Pep Guardiola's team faces the challenge of fending off a determined group of contenders who are vying for their crown as English champions. Notably, Arsenal and Manchester United have made significant investments in their pursuit of ending their respective title droughts, while Liverpool and Chelsea aim to bounce back from the disappointments of the previous season. Amidst another transfer window marked by substantial spending by English clubs, the allure of lavish offers from Saudi Arabia has cast a shadow over the Premier League, attracting even some of its top talents.

    In the last season, Manchester City secured their fourth Premier League title in five years and achieved a remarkable treble by adding the FA Cup and their inaugural Champions League title to their collection. Pep Guardiola remains focused on nurturing his squad's hunger for success, expressing confidence in their ability to etch their names in history by becoming the first team to win four consecutive top-flight titles in England.

    City has faced departures, including captain Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona and Riyad Mahrez to the exodus to Saudi Arabia. The arrival of Croatian internationals Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic provides reinforcements, though City has taken a relatively quieter approach in the transfer market compared to their rivals.

    Video Icon