NZ vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025: Rachin Ravindra makes stunning return from injury with a century (WATCH)

Rachin Ravindra was ruled out of New Zealand’s opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to an injury he sustained during the ODI tri-series.

New Zealand young all–rounder Rachin Ravindra put up a brilliant performance with the bat as he scored a century in the Champions Trophy 2025 Group B match against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, February 24.

Rachin Ravindra was ruled out of New Zealand’s opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 against the hosts and defending champions Pakistan due to an injury he sustained during the first match of the ODI tri-series against the same team at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 8. The 25-year-old was declared fit for the clash against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. He walked out to bat after New Zealand lost the second wicket of Kane Williamson at 15/2.

The youngster formed a 57-run partnership with Devon Conway before continuing New Zealand’s 237-run chase alongside Tom Latham. Rachin Ravindra anchored the Kiwis’ innings brilliantly and notched up a century on his Champions Trophy debut. Ravindra was batting on 99 when he stood back and tapped the ball of the man at point for a single off Nahid Rana to complete his century in the 35th over of New Zealand’s run-chase. Rachin Ravindra received a standing ovation from the New Zealand teammates in the dressing as he made his incredible return to competitive cricket after recovering from injury. The video of the same was posted by ICC on its Instagram handle.

It is important to note that Rachin Ravindra received reprieve after his catch was dropped twice and escaped from getting run-out.

Rachin Ravindra’s stay at the crease came to an end after he was dismissed for 112 off 105 balls by Rishad Hossain at 201/4. He formed a crucial 129-run partnership with Tom Latham to lift New Zealand from 72/3 to 201/3. Ravindra’s incredible innings consisted of 12 fours and a six. Rachin Ravindra’s performance alongside his crucial partnership with Latham helped to revive New Zealand’s batting after early collapse.

Rachin Ravindra sustained an injury on his forehead during the first match of the ODI tri-series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. He was escorted off the field with a blood bleeding face and was subsequently ruled out of the tri-series. There concerns about his availability for the Champions Trophy, but he was included in the final New Zealand squad, hinting he would be fit in time before the tournament or after the marquee event begins.

New Zealand qualified for semifinal with a five-wicket win against Bangladesh

After Rachin Ravindra’s dismissal, Tom Latham was joined by Glenn Phillips at the crease to carry on New Zealand’s innings. The pair was looking to form a partnership till achieving the target until Tom Latham was dismissed in an unfortunate run-out for 55 by Mahmuduallah at 214/5.

Thereafter, Phillips was joined by Michael Bracewell at the crease to take forward New Zealand’s run-chase. The pair stitched an unbeaten 26-run partnership for the sixth wicket to help New Zealand pull off the 237-run target set by Bangladesh in 46.1 overs. Phillips was unbeaten on 21 off 28 balls, while Bracewell scored 11 off 13 balls.

This was the second consecutive victory for New Zealand in the group stage as they earlier defeated Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener. Thus, the Kiwis kept their hopes alive to end their 27-year ICC white-ball tournament title by qualifying for the semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The last time Black Caps clinched the title in ICC white-ball tournament was in the 1998 Champions Trophy. Since then, they have failed to win the trophy despite reaching the ODI World Cup final twice on the trot in 2015 and 2019, as well as the 2021 T20 World Cup.

