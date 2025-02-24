NZ vs BAN, Champions Trophy: Taskin Ahmed shatters Will Young's defense with ripper delivery (WATCH)

Will Young faced five consecutive dot balls off Ahmed’s delivery before Taskin Ahmed got the better of the New Zealand opener in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Rawalpindi.

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed dismissed New Zealand opener Will Young for 6-ball duck with a brilliant bowling in the Champions Trophy 2025 Group B clash at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, February 24.

After restricting Bangladesh to 236/9 despite a half-century by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (77), New Zealand were asked to chase down a 237-run target. The openers Will Young and Devon Conway were looking for a steady start, but Taskin Ahmed had other plans. Young faced five consecutive dot balls off Ahmed’s delivery before the Bangladesh bowler got the better of the New Zealand opener.

Also read: IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Axar Patel reveals how he helped Virat Kohli complete his 51st ODI ton (WATCH)

On the final ball of the opening over of New Zealand’s run-chase, Will Young was looking for a straight off Taskin Ahmed’s fourth-stump delivery and nipped in off the deck. However, the ball sneaked between pad and stumps, and crashed into the stumps, leaving Young bamboozled. For a few seconds, Will Young was left shocked as he stood in disbelief before walking back to the pavilion, while Taskin Ahmed began to celebrate his first wicket aggressively with his teammates as he provided a first breakthrough for Bangladesh.

Watch: Taskin Ahmed’s ripper delivery to dismiss Will Young

After Will Young’s dismissal, Devon Conway was joined by Kane Williamson to carry on New Zealand’s innings. However, Williamson had a little stay at the crease as he was dismissed for five runs by Nahid Rana at 15/1. Thereafter, Rachin Ravindra, who was ruled out of the opening match due to injury, joined Devon Conway at the crease.

The pair steadied New Zealand’s run-chase and took the team 50-run mark in the 10th over of the innings. Conway and Rachin were looking to form a good partnership without further fall of wickets until the former’s stay at the crease was ended by Mustafiqur Rahman for 30 at 72/3. Rahman delivered a slower ball on the outside off and Devon Conway was looking to run it down but it hit into the pitch and back to the stumps.

After Devon Conway’s dismissal, Rachin Ravindra was joined by Tom Latham to carry on New Zealand’s run-chase. At the time of publishing the article, New Zealand were 87/3 after 18 overs, with Rachin and Latham batting on 44 and 8, respectively.

New Zealand eyeing semifinal spot in the Champions Trophy 2025

New Zealand are looking to seal their spot in the semifinal with a win over Bangladesh in the ongoing group stage match against Bangladesh. The Kiwis’ kicked off their campaign in style with a 60-run win over the hosts and defending champions Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener.

The win against Bangladesh would solidify New Zealand’s chances of making it to the semifinal from Group A alongside India, who registered two consecutive wins against Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. New Zealand and India will take on each other in the final group stage match of the tournament on March 2, Sunday at the same venue in Dubai.

Apart from qualifying for the semifinal, New Zealand are aiming to end their 27-year title in ICC white-ball tournaments. The last time Black Caps clinched the title in ICC white-ball tournament was in the 1998 Champions Trophy. Since then, they have failed to win the trophy despite reaching the ODI World Cup final twice on the trot in 2015 and 2019, as well as the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Also read: Mohammed Rizwan's prayer moment goes viral as India thrashes Pakistan in Champions Trophy clash (WATCH)

Latest Videos