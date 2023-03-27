'Goal accomplished' - Cristiano Ronaldo thrilled with Portugal's positive start in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace as Portugal squashed Luxembourg 6-0 on Sunday. Meanwhile, the sensational striker was thrilled with his side's positive start to the campaign.

European giants Portugal is currently engaged in the 2024 UEFA Euro Qualifiers, while so far, in the couple of contests it has played, it has attained success in it. Having thumped Liechtenstein 4-0, it improved its margin of triumph, pounding Luxembourg 6-0 at the Luxembourg Stadium on Sunday, with goals coming from Cristiano Ronaldo (ninth and 31st), Joao Félix (15th), Bernardo Silva (18th), Otávio (77th) and Rafael Leao (89th).

Although the Navigators have eight more fixtures remaining in the Qualifiers and a long road ahead, the positive start by them has given their fans high hopes, including sensational striker Ronaldo himself, who took to social media to celebrate the Luxembourg conquest, as he reported, "2 matches, 2 wins! Goal accomplished. Happy to have contributed to this very positive start for our national team. Let's go! 💪🏼"

ALSO READ: 'TALKS HIS WAY OUT' - SOCIAL MEDIA IN A SPLIT AS ANTONIO CONTE LEAVES TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR BY MUTUAL CONSENT

In the meantime, Portuguese head coach Roberto Martinez was delighted with the win and credited Ronaldo for his impact, besides hailing his experience, which played a vital role in its victory. "Cristiano has incredible international experience, probably unique as he is the only player [in the world] with 198 caps. His experience is essential in the dressing room," he said post-success.

Speaking further about the triumph, Martinez registered, "I value the zero goals against more than the six goals, the penalty and the great attacking game we played here in Luxembourg. This game was not easy. What was important in both games was work and consistency. It wasn't just changing some of the options. There are many options. It was more of a change due to the physical demands."