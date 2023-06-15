Want to expand Zidane's legacy, says Jude Bellingham after taking iconic No. 5 jersey at Real Madrid (WATCH)

Jude Bellingham has taken Zinedine Zidane's iconic old Real Madrid shirt number 5 as the former Borussia Dortmund star was unveiled on Thursday by the Spanish giants as their latest superstar.

As the newest hero for the Spanish giants Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham has taken Zinedine Zidane's famous old jersey number 5. Bellingham, a 19-year-old international for England, has signed a six-year contract with the Los Blancos and moves to Santiago Bernabeu following three seasons with Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

The midfielder completed his medical and signed his contract with the club on Thursday. Before his official unveiling, Bellingham decided to wear the No. 5 shirt once owned by French star Zinedine Zidane, who famously scored in it during Real's 2002 Champions League victory and later led the team to three straight European titles between 2016 and 2018.

The No.22 Bellingham sported for Dortmund and at first club Birmingham City is currently occupied by Antonio Rudiger, while Real Madrid's No.5 last season was defender Jesus Vallejo. Birmingham retired the No.22 when Bellingham left in 2020. Bellingham, who has 24 caps for England, said he asked Vallejo if he could take the shirt.

"I wanted to thank Vallejo for giving me number 5," he said. "I asked him if he cared and he's a great guy. I admire Zidane a lot and it's a number that inspires me. I don't want to be like him, because I'm different , I'm delighted to wear this number. It's an honour."

"The shirt itself is a great responsibility. He (Zidane) is a player I have always valued, for me he has been the best. I want to expand the legacy of the number," Bellingham added.

In a Borussia Dortmund postcast last year, Bellingham revealed Zidane was his top inspiration in football, before adding that when he met the legendary Frenchman, it was 'the first time I felt being in awe of someone.'

Numerous Premier League clubs were interested in the teenager, but he ultimately decided to move to Spain after placing second in the Bundesliga in what turned out to be his final season in Germany.

President Florentino Perez had previously welcomed the Englishman to the club at the unveiling.

"Today is once again a day of hope," he said.

"The greatness of our 121 years has been built with figures and players of a different talent. We always say that the successes we achieve together are due to the fact that the players feel like Real Madrid fans. And today one of the best players in the world arrives in Madrid. And he is here because he wanted to, because he decided that his history had to be linked to this club, the best in the world," Perez added.

"I want to convey my gratitude for having chosen us. You are at the most demanding club in the world and the values of this club will accompany you forever," the Real Madrid president added.

"I am sure that you have fallen in love with Madrid by watching our last five Champions Leagues, where our values are: Solidarity, effort, camaraderie... You will learn that at Madrid we never give up. And in the hearts of millions of Real Madrid fans you will have the strength to withstand the pressure and difficulties that appear," he added.

"You come to Madrid from one of the great European clubs, a friendly club like Borussia. You've been decisive there, with unforgettable moments. You've been the best in the Bundesliga, you were Dortmund's youngest goalscorer, also the youngest in score with Birmingham, where they withdrew your shirt. With England you are one of the greats and in 2021 you were the youngest player to play in a Euro Cup," Perez concluded.