Mohamed Salah's agent drops a BIG hint on his future at Liverpool with 4-word tweet; Check it out here

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s contract at the Anfield is yet to expire at the end of the ongoing season and the uncertainty over Egyptian international’s future continues to loom. Salah himself officially confirmed that the ongoing season would be his last for Liverpool, but did not reveal anything about his future.

At the same time, the 32-year-old expressed his disappointment at not receiving a new contract from the club in December. After Mohamed Salah confirmed of playing the last season for Liverpool, he began to receive a lot of offers from other clubs, especially Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, who have been targeting the Egyptian star with a lucrative contract that could make him become one of the highest-paid football players in the world.

Despite uncertainty over his future, Mohamed Salah has continued his impressive run of form under Arne Slot. In the ongoing season, the Liverpool star has netted 27 goals and provided 19 nine assists across all competitions. His latest performance was in the Premier League match against Everton, where he netted a goal to give Liverpool 2-1 lead. However, his effort went in vain after Everton’s James Tarkowski scored an equaliser at the stoppage time.

Mohamed Salah’s contract at Liverpool to be renewed?

Amid his stellar performance in the ongoing season, Mohamed Salah’s contract situation caught significant attention. As per the report, the Liverpool management is actively working to hold back Mohamed Salah and other star players, including captain Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with offers reportedly on the table.

As per the report, Mohamed Salah’s contract renewal is currently at the forefront of discussions at the Anfield as he has been not just a crucial player for Liverpool since his joining in 2017 but also a fan favourite, thanks to his goal-scoring ability and unwavering commitment to the club’s success over the last seven years.

Amid the reports of possible discussion on Mohamed Salah’s contract renewal, the Liverpool star’s agent Ramy Abbas dropped a massive hint that has been seen as a positive sign by the club loyalists on Egyptian’s future at the Anfield. Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Abbas lauded Liverpool’s Premier League title aspirations and their manager Arne Slott.

“Excellent at his job.” Ruben Abbas wrote.

Check Mohamed Salah's agent tweet here

— Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) February 14, 2025

Liverpool are currently a strong favourite to clinch the Premier League as they are table toppers with 57 points. However, the Red are facing stiff competition from Arsenal, who are currently sitting at the second spot with six points adrift of their rivals.

Mohammed Salah’s career at Liverpool

Mohamed Slah joined Liverpool FC in 2017, with former manager Jurgen Klopp playing a pivotal role in signing from AS Roma. The Egyptian star went on to become one of the greatest players for the club, having helped the side win the Champions League triumph in 2019 and Premier League title in 2020. Once Salah exits the club at the end of the season.

Mohamed Salah is currently on the course of winning another Premier League title with the ball. Moreover, Liverpool have kept their eyes on getting hands on the coveted Champions League trophy, which they last won six years ago under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp. With Salah’s experience and goal-scoring brilliance, Liverpool will look to rely on him for their pursuit of Premier League and Champions League triumphs.

In his seven-year stint with Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has netted 238 goals in 384 appearances, making him one of the greatest footballers for the club.



