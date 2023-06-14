'It was an honour': Jude Bellingham thanks Borussia Dortmund fans after Real Madrid move

Real Madrid's new star Jude Bellingham played 132 games across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund, and the player spoke about his departure.

Real Madrid on Wednesday confirmed the arrival of Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham, sparking massive excitement among fans of the Spanish giants. The England international, who played 132 games across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund, finally broke his silence over his departure from the Bundesliga giants.

“Thank you everyone associated with BVB and the fans for everything over the last three years,” said Bellingham, via the club’s official channels. “It was an honour to wear your jersey so many times whether it was in the high or low moments."

“Whilst I’m happy about my next destination I will never forget the journey I went on to get there. once a Borusse, always a Borusse. Best of luck for the future. Hey BVB!" he added.

Bellingham, at 17 years old, transferred from Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund in 2020 for about €30 million. The Englishman played 23 times for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and has a DFB Pokal to his credit. Bellingham generated 25 and scored 24 in all tournaments.

Bellingham also led Borussia Dortmund in the absence of Marco Reus and Mats Hummels after Edin Terzic appointed him as the team's third captain.

After the 2022–23 title race entered the final day with the Meisterschale going to Dortmund, Bellingham was sadly unable to bring a Bundesliga championship to the Westfalenstadion. Instead, Jamal Musiala's 89th-minute goal against Köln gave Bayern Munich the championship.

Bellingham will undoubtedly have good memories of his time at Dortmund because the club's supporters adored him.