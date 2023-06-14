Bellingham's move to Real Madrid: Can the youngster live up to the hype and deliver on the big stage?

19-year-old, Jude Bellingham moves to Real Madrid on a six-year contract from Borussia Dortmund.

Jude Bellingham is set to join Real Madrid on a six-year contract, becoming one of the most expensive signings in the club's history.

At just 19 years old, Bellingham has already made a name for himself, being named Bundesliga Player of the Season.

Jude Bellingham is praised as a dynamic and talented player with great potential. Former Birmingham City boss, Pep Clotet, recognized Bellingham's exceptional ability even at a young age.

Real Madrid has signed Bellingham as their latest star player, investing €103m with potential add-ons.

Bellingham has impressed in his four seasons of senior football, earning accolades such as being named captain and Bundesliga Player of the Season at Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham is also Real Madrid's second-most expensive signing in their history, after Eden Hazard, who cost them €115m.

The high price tag brings significant pressure, but Real Madrid sees Bellingham as the future leader of their midfield for the next decade.