    Bellingham's move to Real Madrid: Can the youngster live up to the hype and deliver on the big stage?

    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 6:45 PM IST

    19-year-old, Jude Bellingham moves to Real Madrid on a six-year contract from Borussia Dortmund.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Jude Bellingham is set to join Real Madrid on a six-year contract, becoming one of the most expensive signings in the club's history.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    At just 19 years old, Bellingham has already made a name for himself, being named Bundesliga Player of the Season.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Jude Bellingham is praised as a dynamic and talented player with great potential. Former Birmingham City boss, Pep Clotet, recognized Bellingham's exceptional ability even at a young age.

    Also Read: Manchester City crowned Champions of Europe: A look at other clubs that have sealed historic treble

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Real Madrid has signed Bellingham as their latest star player, investing €103m with potential add-ons.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Bellingham has impressed in his four seasons of senior football, earning accolades such as being named captain and Bundesliga Player of the Season at Borussia Dortmund.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Bellingham is also Real Madrid’s second-most expensive signing in their history, after Eden Hazard, who cost them €115m.

    Also read: 5 Premier League clubs make the top 10 of a 641-team Global Rankings list; Man United is NOT one of them!

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The high price tag brings significant pressure, but Real Madrid sees Bellingham as the future leader of their midfield for the next decade.

