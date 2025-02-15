ICC ODI rankings: New Zealand retains 4th spot after ODI tri-series win, Sri Lanka climbs to 2nd position

New Zealand's ODI Tri-Series final win against Pakistan and Sri Lanka 2-0 series whitewash against Australia witnessed improvement in their ODI rankings. 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 15, 2025, 4:04 PM IST

New Zealand secured a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the tri-nation series final in Karachi, strengthening their position in the ICC Men's ODI team rankings, as per Wisden.

Chasing a target of 243, New Zealand comfortably reached the total in just 45.2 overs, with key contributions from Daryl Mitchell (57), captain Tom Latham (56), Devon Conway (48), Kane Williamson (34), and Glenn Phillips (20*). Despite a recent dip in form, Latham played a crucial role in guiding his team to victory.

Also read: PAK vs NZ: Black cat walks around the pitch, interrupts ODI tri-series final (WATCH)

However, it was the bowlers who set the stage for New Zealand's triumph. Pacer Will O'Rourke was the standout performer, claiming 4/43 in 9.3 overs to restrict Pakistan to a modest total. Skipper Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell chipped in with two wickets each, while Nathan Smith and Jacob Duffy took one apiece.

This match served as a prelude to the Champions Trophy 2025, which begins on February 19. The two teams will face off again in the tournament opener at the same venue.

New Zealand's unbeaten run in the series boosted their ICC ODI team rating from 100 to 105, securing them the fourth spot with 4,414 points from 42 matches. Pakistan, after losing the final, dropped to third place with a rating of 107.

Meanwhile, Australia, despite suffering a shocking 0-2 series defeat against Sri Lanka, climbed back to second with a team rating of 110. Table-toppers India, who recently dominated England with a 3-0 series win at home, lead the rankings with 119 points.

New Zealand will now look to carry their winning momentum into the Champions Trophy, aiming for a strong start against Pakistan.

 Also read: Tripura's 22,000-seater international stadium nears its completion

