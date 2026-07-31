BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia urged the Assam Cricket Association to avoid a 'grand' Assam Premier League due to the state's flood crisis. He noted the tournament could not be postponed and praised the ACA for its Rs 50 lakh flood relief donation.

BCCI Urges Restraint Amid Floods

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia on Friday congratulated the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) for organising the Assam Premier League (APL) but urged the state body to avoid conducting the tournament in a "grand way" in view of the severe flood situation in Assam.

Devajit Saikia said postponing the tournament was difficult as there would be no available window in the domestic calendar for the next eight months. He also praised the ACA for extending support to people during crises, highlighting its recent donation of Rs 50 lakh towards flood relief efforts.

Speaking to reporters, Saikia congratulated the ACA for organising the APL but urged it "not to do it in a very grand way" due to Assam's flood situation. He said postponing the tournament was not feasible as there would be no available window in the cricket calendar for the next eight months. He also praised the ACA for supporting the people of Assam during crises, highlighting its recent Rs 50 lakh donation.

'No Window Available for Next Eight Months'

"I congratulate the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) for making wonderful arrangements to start the APL tomorrow. My only request is that the ACA should not do it in a very grand way, because the present situation in Assam is not conducive to holding entertainment programs... At this time, it is very difficult to postpone the tournament because all the arrangements have been made and there are no subsequent windows available to the ACA to postpone this tournament beyond the 23rd of August," he said.

Saikia explained that the domestic cricket calendar would resume immediately after the tournament window and continue until the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2027, leaving no suitable opportunity to reschedule the competition.

"The domestic calendar will immediately start after that, which will run through May 2027 with the Indian Premier League (IPL). So if we do not hold this tournament from tomorrow until the 23rd, there will be no window available for the next eight months... I am very happy that the Assam Cricket Association always stands with the people of Assam during times of crisis. This year as well, on the 24th of July, the Assam Cricket Association donated a sum of ₹50 lakh," he added.

APL to Begin on August 1

The Assam Premier League will begin on Saturday, August 1, with Charaideo Sunrisers taking on Barpeta Braves in the opening match. The first season will feature 43 matches, including 40 league-stage encounters, two semi-finals and the grand finale. (ANI)