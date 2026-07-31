Indian judokas Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh, and Yamini Mourya secured their places in the finals of their respective categories at the Commonwealth Games 2026, guaranteeing India three medals from the sport.

Judo: Asmita, Harsh, Yamini Storm into Finals

Indian judokas delivered memorable performances at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Friday as Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh and Yamini Mourya stormed into the finals of their respective events, assuring India of three medals in judo. Asmita booked her place in the women's -48kg final after a thrilling Golden Score victory over Scotland's Sumer Shaw.

The Indian edged past the four-time senior British champion by Yuko (1-0) in a contest that lasted 6:27 minutes, according to ESPN. The closely fought bout saw neither judoka able to register a score in regulation time, forcing the contest into extra time. After receiving a Shido penalty late in the match, Asmita maintained her composure and sealed victory in the Golden Score period by throwing Shaw onto the mat and holding her down to claim the decisive point.

Harsh Singh continued India's impressive run by reaching the men's -60kg final with a dominant win over Australia's Pedro Carlos Antun Neto. Harsh produced a commanding display, securing a Waza-Ari (10-0) through a powerful throw midway through the bout, which proved enough to seal the victory. Despite both competitors receiving Shido penalties, Harsh remained in control throughout and comfortably advanced to the gold medal bout, guaranteeing India at least a silver medal.

Yamini Mourya then added to India's judo success by storming into the women's -57kg final with a commanding semifinal win over South Africa's Donne Breytenbach. Yamini needed just 1:38 minutes to finish the contest, securing an Ippon -- the highest possible score in judo -- after throwing her opponent to the mat and holding her down. Asmita, Harsh and Yamini are now set to compete for gold medals later today.

India's Overall Medal Tally

India has so far won 17 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2026, comprising three gold, nine silver and five bronze. The gold medals have come through Mirabai Chanu (women's 48kg weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (women's shot put F57) and Dilip Gavit (men's 100m T47).

India have also claimed silver medals through Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja, Gyaneshwari Yadav, Sarvesh Kushare, Valluri Ajaya Babu, Harjinder Kaur, Gulveer Singh, Murali Sreeshankar, Mohammed Basil and Lovepreet Singh, while bronze medals have been won by Jhandu Kumar, Bindyarani Devi, Shilpa K Shyla and Seema Kaliramna. (ANI)