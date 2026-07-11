Norwegian football star Erling Haaland paid a touching tribute to the family of a six-year-old fan, Dennis, who tragically died in an accident. Haaland and his family sent a signed Norway jersey and a handwritten condolence letter to the grieving parents, a gesture that has earned praise from fans worldwide.

Norwegian football star Erling Haaland paid a heartwarming tribute to the grieving family of six-year-old fan Dennis, who tragically died in a traffic accident. Haaland is currently representing Norway at the FIFA World Cup 2026, where they will take on 1966 champions England in the quarterfinals.

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The tragic death of Dennis occurred two weeks ago in his neighbourhood in Kvernaland, Norway, less than a 10-minute drive from where Haaland grew up. The six-year-old was struck by a car and immediately taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at Stavanger University Hospital later that afternoon.

Following the tragic passing of Dennis, his parents revealed that their deceased son was a big fan of Erling Haaland, and upon learning of this, the Norwegian striker sent the family a signed Norway national team jersey along with a heartfelt, handwritten letter.

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Haaland Family’s Heartfelt Tribute Goes Viral

After Dennis’ parents revealed that their six-year-old idolized the local superstar Erling Haaland, the Norwegian striker reached out with a deeply moving gesture that has touched football fans worldwide. Haaland’s and his family sent the parents, Mathias and Tiril, a signed Norway national team jersey along with a heartfelt, handwritten condolence letter.

In the condolence letter, Haaland’s family wrote that the experience of losing a child is something they, as parents and siblings, find impossible to truly imagine, but they wanted the family to know that their ‘warm thoughts’ are with them during such a difficult time.

“Dear parents, Mathias and Tiril, our deepest condolences to all of you following the passing of Dennis. As parents and siblings ourselves, it is impossible for us to truly imagine what you are going through, but please know that our warm thoughts are with you during this very difficult time,” the letter reads.

“We have understood that Dennis loved football. That is why we wanted to send this to you. Kind regards, The Haaland family," he added.

The image of the jersey and the condolence letter were shared by Dennis’ father, Thomas Skjorestad, who expressed his profound gratitude for the gesture, noting that it provided his family with a rare moment of light during their darkest days and that his son would have been incredibly proud to receive such a gift from his absolute hero.

‘More Than Just Goals’: Fans Praise Haaland’s Heartfelt Tribute to Late Fan

Erling Haaland and his family’s heartwarming tribute and gesture to the grieving family of his late fan, Dennis, have touched football fans worldwide, sparking an outpouring of support and admiration on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts praised the Norwegian striker for proving that his character extends far beyond his achievements on the pitch, while describing the gesture as a touching display of kindness, humility and empathy, saying the signed jersey and heartfelt letter would mean the world to Dennis' grieving family,

Others said moments like these define a person’s character more than goals or trophies ever could, while many hailed Haaland as a true role model whose compassion and humanity have earned him even greater admiration both on and off the pitch.

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Meanwhile, Erling Haaland is currently in a race for the golden boot, having scored seven goals from five matches, and will look to extend his tally, as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe continue their own prolific campaigns in the latter stages of the tournament.

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