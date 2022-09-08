UCL 2022-23: 'Liverpool board is calm, expect me to sort it' - Klopp on fear of sack post Napoli loss

Liverpool suffered a humiliating 1-4 defeat to Napoli away from home in the Champions League on Wednesday. Post defeat, The Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was asked if he feared a sack. However, he affirmed that the board is calm.

Things did not start on a good note for English giants Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2022-23 opener. On Wednesday, it travelled to face off against Italian giants Napoli. However, it was a mugging from the hosts, as the visitors were hammered 4-1. While Piotr Zielinski (5 & 47), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (31), and Giovanni Simeone (44) scored for the Parthenopeans, Luis Diaz (49) pulled one back as a consolation for The Reds. Liverpool is also struggling in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL). Consequently, club boss Jurgen Klopp was asked if he feared sack like Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel. However, the German seemed calm about it.

Talking to the reporters after the loss, Klopps answered, "Not really, but who knows? The difference [between Liverpool and Chelsea] is that we have different owners. Ours are calm and expect me to sort it and not think someone else will." The German has been guiding The Reds since 2015 and has attained considerable success over the past few years.

ALSO READ: CRISTIANO RONALDO 'READY' FOR EUROPA LEAGUE - WILL MAN UNITED ICON START AGAINST REAL SOCIEDAD?

Analysing Liverpool's performance in the tie, Klopp admitted, "Really tough to take. It's not that difficult to explain when you watch the game. To start with the two penalties, okay, first of all, Napoli played a perfect game. We didn't. That is the first explanation for the defeat. They scored one penalty and missed another, but the next two goals we served on a plate, that's not cool, and we should defend better. Then, 3-0 down, having chances, but never really in the game."

"We played bad first halves. Unfortunately, usually, we don't concede three, though – with Alisson in the goal, you have to be bad to do it. We did the same when we lost 2-0 [in 2019-20]. It looks like we have to reinvent ourselves. There's a lot of things lacking – not in all games – but the fun part is we have to do that in the middle of a Premier League season and Champions League campaign," concluded Klopp while talking to BT Sport.