Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UCL 2022-23: 'It's a wasted chance' - Massimiliano Allegri lashes out at Juventus post PSG loss

    Juventus's woes continued even in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23, as it suffered a thin 1-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain away from home on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri labelled it a 'wasted chance'.

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: It is a wasted chance - Massimiliano Allegri lashes out at Juventus post PSG Paris Saint-Germain loss-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 1:16 PM IST

    There seemed no relief for Italian giants Juventus in 2022-23 Serie A and 2022-23 UEFA Champions League (UCL). It played its opening game of the latter on Tuesday as it travelled to the French capital to take on French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The match was competitive, but the visitors came up short, as it suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat, while its only goal came from Weston McKennie in the 53rd minute following an assist from Filip Kostic. As a result, the Bianconeri head coach Massimiliano Allegri was unimpressed with his boys' performance and labelled it a "wasted chance".

    After the failure, Allegri said, "We played a good game. It's a wasted chance. We had to be more clear-headed in the final minutes. We had to create more chances on the left. We didn't do it enough. We could have been dangerous in those situations with McKennie wide on the right. We must improve. It's a wasted chance."

    ALSO READ: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - DESPITE WIN OVER JUVENTUS, PSG FANS FURIOUS AT MBAPPE FOR BEING 'SELFISH'

    "We started badly. In the first 20 minutes, we suffered. We could have done, even more, being more clinical. I am a bit angry, especially because of the first half. We conceded two early goals, too early, and the game changed. "We proved that we could do better in the second half, we had chances, but we must continue to work and think of Benfica at home [in the next game]," added Allegri to Canale 5, reports Football Italia.

    "We have to work, find the right system and the right players on the pitch, but I think that tonight we did better than in league games. Unfortunately, when we lose, there is always critical for the players and the coach. We reacted well in the second half, and I am glad about it. We showed good things, but we must work. It's a long season, and we know it," Allegri concluded.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 1:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Karim Benzema injury seems not so serious - Carlo Ancelotti after Real Madrid 3-0 Celtic dominance-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Benzema's injury seems not so serious' - Ancelotti after Madrid's 3-0 Celtic dominance

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Manchester City needs Jack Grealish a lot this season - Pep Guardiola after 4-0 Sevilla rout-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Man City needs Jack Grealish a lot this season' - Pep Guardiola after 4-0 Sevilla rout

    football UEFA Champions League UCL 2022-23: Did not see it coming; was in the wrong movie - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea loss to Dinamo Zagreb-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Didn't see it coming; was in the wrong movie' - Tuchel on Chelsea's loss to Zagreb

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Sri Lanka pulls off thriller as India Final qualification chances nearly over, social media surprised-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Lanka pulls off thriller as India's Final qualification chances nearly over

    Ravindra Jadeja undergoes successful surgery; to start his rehab soon (SEE PICTURE)-ayh

    Ravindra Jadeja undergoes successful surgery; to start his rehab soon (SEE PICTURES)

    Recent Stories

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reside in a container for next 150 days; details here - adt

    Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reside in a container for next 150 days; details here

    Who is Vedant Patel? AJR

    Who is Vedant Patel, the first Indian-American to hold daily State Department presser

    Train passes over passenger at UP's railway station; Find out what happens next - gps

    Train passes over passenger at UP's railway station; Find out what happens next

    Apple Watch Series 3 may finally be discontinued this year here s why gcw

    Apple Watch Series 3 may finally be discontinued this year; Here's why

    Onam 2022 Best Avial recipe for Onam Sadya drb

    Onam 2022: Best Avial recipe for Onam Sadya

    Recent Videos

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon