UCL 2022-23: 'It's a wasted chance' - Massimiliano Allegri lashes out at Juventus post PSG loss

There seemed no relief for Italian giants Juventus in 2022-23 Serie A and 2022-23 UEFA Champions League (UCL). It played its opening game of the latter on Tuesday as it travelled to the French capital to take on French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The match was competitive, but the visitors came up short, as it suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat, while its only goal came from Weston McKennie in the 53rd minute following an assist from Filip Kostic. As a result, the Bianconeri head coach Massimiliano Allegri was unimpressed with his boys' performance and labelled it a "wasted chance".

After the failure, Allegri said, "We played a good game. It's a wasted chance. We had to be more clear-headed in the final minutes. We had to create more chances on the left. We didn't do it enough. We could have been dangerous in those situations with McKennie wide on the right. We must improve. It's a wasted chance."

"We started badly. In the first 20 minutes, we suffered. We could have done, even more, being more clinical. I am a bit angry, especially because of the first half. We conceded two early goals, too early, and the game changed. "We proved that we could do better in the second half, we had chances, but we must continue to work and think of Benfica at home [in the next game]," added Allegri to Canale 5, reports Football Italia.

"We have to work, find the right system and the right players on the pitch, but I think that tonight we did better than in league games. Unfortunately, when we lose, there is always critical for the players and the coach. We reacted well in the second half, and I am glad about it. We showed good things, but we must work. It's a long season, and we know it," Allegri concluded.