    Champions League: Despite win over Juventus, PSG fans furious at Mbappe for being 'selfish'

    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

    Kylian Mbappe struck twice as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) kick started their quest for Champions League glory with a 2-1 win over Juventus on Tuesday. However, fans are displeased with the Frenchman for not passing the ball to Neymar and Lionel Messi.

    Sensational forward Kylian Mbappe scored twice to guide Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to a 2-1 win over Juventus in their opening clash of the Champions League 2022-23 campaign. The Frenchman scored PSG's first goal after latching onto Neymar's through ball in just five minutes, and he doubled his tally with just 22 minutes done. Weston McKennie, who had come on at halftime, scored a header in the 53rd minute to cut the lead to one goal, but it wasn't enough to stop the Serie A team from losing 2-1 in Group H.

    Despite PSG's victory, fans are enraged about a missed chance, which would have resulted in a goal in the 51st minute. Mbappe, who had already scored twice, charged into the box from the right and took the opportunity to score, but he completely missed the goal. Neymar ran from the left area, but the Frenchman failed to pass the ball to the Brazilian forward, which could have resulted in a goal.

    Irked PSG fans took to Twitter and Instagram to unleash their fury, with several calling Mbappe' selfish'. "Mbappe is soooooo selfish wowwwww, ruined an insane MNM goal," noted one user on Twitter. "Mbappé is ridiculously selfish. That should've been a Neymar goal & game over," remarked another.

    A third user added, "I've never seen more selfish player than Mbappe. If he keeps doing this, his teammate will start hating him soon." Some even stated the France international should apologise to Neymar. "Mbappe should be apologising to Neymar for wasting his run. That's too selfish," a user commented.

    "Mbappe might be the most selfish attacker I've ever seen. Even the selfish Ronaldo is passing that ball to Neymar lmao," noted another user on Twitter. "Mbappe be ruining some amazing plays, I love dude but stop being selfish," a user remarked. "Honestly, PSG should have let Mbappé leave. A terribly selfish footballer!!" an enraged fan added.

    Meanwhile, Mbappe took to Instagram to celebrate PSG's win over Juventus. "Great victory in a Parc on fire 🔥🔴🔵" wrote the 23-year-old forward. However, despite his twin strikes, the French superstar was not spared, with several users slamming him. "Pass the ball to Neymar and Messi," noted most people who commented on his latest post.

    Mbappe also reflected on the opening match of the Champions League campaign. "There's a slight difference between the first 35 minutes and the second half. We know we have a few shortcomings. [On his 3-0 miss] I've missed a lot of goals in my life, and I'll [go on to] score and miss a lot too. This is what happens during a match. It's not missing goals that penalise your team. It's thinking about those misses that do. We have things to work on. It's normal. This is the Champions League. If it was easy, we'd have already won it," the Frenchman told RMC Sport.

