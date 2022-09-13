Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid fixtures postponement, Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to respect Queen's mourning

    Some 2022-23 EPL, UCL and UCL fixtures have been postponed in Great Britain following the passing away of The Queen, followed by her funeral this weekend. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool fans to respect the mourning.

    football ucl uefa champions league epl english premier league Amid fixtures postponement, Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to respect Queen mourning-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

    It is a tough time for England and Great Britain as the nation mourns the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at 96 on Thursday. As a result, public events, including sporting events, have been partially called off in the country to mourn the occasion, followed by The Queen's funeral this weekend. While the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 matches were postponed this weekend, it is set to resume next weekend, with three games being called off, including the high-profile Chelsea-Liverpool clash. In the meantime, The Reds head coach Jurgen Klopp has urged the club fans to respect the mourning in the nation.

    "I don't think our people need any advice from me for showing respect. There are plenty of examples where people show exactly the proper respect. Surprisingly, I was proud of that moment when we played Man United after an unfortunate situation in Cristiano Ronaldo's family. That is what I expect. For me, it is clear it is what we have to do," Klopp said ahead of Liverpool's UCL tie against Ajan at Anfield.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23 RESUMES FROM FRIDAY; 3 MATCHES CALLED OFF

    "I'm 55, and she's the only Queen I ever knew. As far as I know — I don't know her — but the things we have seen of her, she was a really warm, nice, beloved lady. That's all I need to know. Because of my personal experience — and it's not what I think, it's what people think who are much closer to her — I respect their grief a lot, and that's why I will show my respect tomorrow night," added Klopp.

    Liverpool and Ajax would be donning black armbands during the game on Tuesday. Also, the flags at Anfield have been lowered to half-past, while the club logos of all English sides have been changed to black, which is Britain's mourning colour.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football 'Diego Costa is back': Premier League fans go berserk over spine-chilling unveiling of Wolves star snt

    'Diego Costa is back': Premier League fans go berserk over spine-chilling unveiling of Wolves star

    football epl Is Luis Campos the ideal candidate for Chelsea sporting director role?-ayh

    Is Luis Campos the ideal candidate for Chelsea sporting director role?

    And she says Yes: Cricketer Arjun Hoysala picturesque proposal to Veda Krishnamurthy wins hearts-ayh

    'And, she says Yes': Cricketer Arjun Hoysala's picturesque proposal to Veda Krishnamurthy wins hearts

    Asia Cup 2022 Final: Hope we brought some smiles to the faces of Sri Lanka people - Bhanuka Rajapaksha-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022 Final: 'Hope we brought some smiles to the faces of Lanka people' - Rajapaksha

    tennis US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz ousts Casper Ruud to win maiden Grand Slam, becomes youngest world number 1, fans celebrate-ayh

    US Open 2022: Alcaraz ousts Ruud to win maiden Grand Slam, becomes youngest world No.1

    Recent Stories

    Kerala turns to Karnataka to drive KSRTC profit

    Kerala turns to Karnataka to drive KSRTC profit

    Running low on budget Use these 5 tips to use your money wisely

    Running low on budget? Use these 5 tips to use your money wisely

    Shoes hurled at Congress minister in Rajasthan, pro-Sachin Pilot slogans raised AJR

    Shoes hurled at Congress minister in Rajasthan, pro-Sachin Pilot slogans raised

    iOS 16 launched Know prerequisites how to update your iPhones and more gcw

    iOS 16 launched: Know prerequisites, how to update your iPhones and more

    Bengaluru doctor Dr Govind Nandakumar who ran three kilometers to perform surgery speaks to asianet news network

    'Let's just go and do it...' Bengaluru doctor who ran 3 km to perform surgery

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon