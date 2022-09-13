Amid fixtures postponement, Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool fans to respect Queen's mourning

Some 2022-23 EPL, UCL and UCL fixtures have been postponed in Great Britain following the passing away of The Queen, followed by her funeral this weekend. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool fans to respect the mourning.

It is a tough time for England and Great Britain as the nation mourns the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at 96 on Thursday. As a result, public events, including sporting events, have been partially called off in the country to mourn the occasion, followed by The Queen's funeral this weekend. While the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 matches were postponed this weekend, it is set to resume next weekend, with three games being called off, including the high-profile Chelsea-Liverpool clash. In the meantime, The Reds head coach Jurgen Klopp has urged the club fans to respect the mourning in the nation.

"I don't think our people need any advice from me for showing respect. There are plenty of examples where people show exactly the proper respect. Surprisingly, I was proud of that moment when we played Man United after an unfortunate situation in Cristiano Ronaldo's family. That is what I expect. For me, it is clear it is what we have to do," Klopp said ahead of Liverpool's UCL tie against Ajan at Anfield.

"I'm 55, and she's the only Queen I ever knew. As far as I know — I don't know her — but the things we have seen of her, she was a really warm, nice, beloved lady. That's all I need to know. Because of my personal experience — and it's not what I think, it's what people think who are much closer to her — I respect their grief a lot, and that's why I will show my respect tomorrow night," added Klopp.

Liverpool and Ajax would be donning black armbands during the game on Tuesday. Also, the flags at Anfield have been lowered to half-past, while the club logos of all English sides have been changed to black, which is Britain's mourning colour.