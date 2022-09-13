EPL 2022-23 resumes from Friday; 3 matches called off

The EPL 2022-23 will resume its matchday duties from Friday. However, three matches have been called off during the weekends. Security remains the central issue due to The Queen's funeral.

It has been a turbulent week for Great Britain following the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. As a result, all the sporting events in the nation were postponed, including the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL). Nevertheless, the footballing fixtures, including the EPL, are all set to resume on Friday. However, it would not be a full-fledged resumption, as three EPL ties have been called off. The matches involving Brighton and Hove Albion-Crystal Palace, Chelsea-Liverpool and Manchester United-Leeds United are the ones that have been postponed.

EPL issued a statement explaining why the selected matches were being called off: "Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures. The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit, other police forces across the country, and our broadcast partners for their support during this process. It will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend."

"Tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums for the matches being played during National Mourning. New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course," added EPL. Also, Arsenal's UEFA Europa League (UEL) clash with PSV at the Emirates Stadium in London on Thursday has been called off for the same reason.

