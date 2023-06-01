'Thank You Benzema': Real Madrid fans heartbroken as Al Ittihad-bound legend leaves club after 14 years

Karim Benzema will go down as one of the greatest ever to do it in a Real Madrid shirt, securing 25 trophies across his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema, a striker for Real Madrid, has reportedly made the decision to leave the team after 14 years. The French forward, who won 25 trophies during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, will be remembered as one of the finest players to ever achieve it while wearing a Real Madrid jersey.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo fans troll Lionel Messi after PSG confirm his exit; calls him 'biggest flop of all time'

Among the 25 trophies Benzema has won, four La Liga championships, three Copa del Rey championships, and five Champions League trophies, those include.

Benzema has made 647 appearances for Real Madrid during his time there, tallying 353 goals and 165 assists along the way, culminating in a Ballon d'Or last season. His 2021–22 season, which culminated in one of the most thrilling Champions League victories ever and the La Liga championship, will go down as one of the best ever.

Real Madrid believed Benzema would be staying for one more season after reaching an agreement on a new contract that would keep him there through 2024. Benzema, however, reportedly changed his mind after hearing whispers of a huge offer from the Saudi Arabian team Al Ittihad, according to numerous publications.

However, according to Gianluca DiMarzio and Julien Laurens of ESPN, Benzema has made the decision to leave the team. This Sunday night's match at the Santiago Bernabeu against Athletic Club will be Karim Benzema's last match.

Real Madrid, who do not have an apparent alternative lined up for the Frenchman, will feel the loss of Benzema acutely. Instead, they had planned to find a replacement for him the following year.

Also read: Lionel Messi at PSG: Revisiting top 5 defining moments of the icon's stint in Paris - WATCH

Several Real Madrid fans took to Twitter to thank the legendary striker for all the memories. Here's a look at some of the reactions: