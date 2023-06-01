Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Thank You Benzema': Real Madrid fans heartbroken as Al Ittihad-bound legend leaves club after 14 years

    Karim Benzema will go down as one of the  greatest ever to do it in a Real Madrid shirt, securing 25 trophies across his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

    football Thank You Karim Benzema Real Madrid fans heartbroken as al ittihad-bound legend leaves club after 14 years snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 9:44 PM IST

    Karim Benzema, a striker for Real Madrid, has reportedly made the decision to leave the team after 14 years. The French forward, who won 25 trophies during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, will be remembered as one of the finest players to ever achieve it while wearing a Real Madrid jersey.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo fans troll Lionel Messi after PSG confirm his exit; calls him 'biggest flop of all time'

    Among the 25 trophies Benzema has won, four La Liga championships, three Copa del Rey championships, and five Champions League trophies, those include.

    Benzema has made 647 appearances for Real Madrid during his time there, tallying 353 goals and 165 assists along the way, culminating in a Ballon d'Or last season. His 2021–22 season, which culminated in one of the most thrilling Champions League victories ever and the La Liga championship, will go down as one of the best ever.

    Real Madrid believed Benzema would be staying for one more season after reaching an agreement on a new contract that would keep him there through 2024. Benzema, however, reportedly changed his mind after hearing whispers of a huge offer from the Saudi Arabian team Al Ittihad, according to numerous publications.

    However, according to Gianluca DiMarzio and Julien Laurens of ESPN, Benzema has made the decision to leave the team. This Sunday night's match at the Santiago Bernabeu against Athletic Club will be Karim Benzema's last match.

    Real Madrid, who do not have an apparent alternative lined up for the Frenchman, will feel the loss of Benzema acutely. Instead, they had planned to find a replacement for him the following year.

    Also read: Lionel Messi at PSG: Revisiting top 5 defining moments of the icon's stint in Paris - WATCH

    Several Real Madrid fans took to Twitter to thank the legendary striker for all the memories. Here's a look at some of the reactions: 

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2023, 9:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dhoni discharged after undergoing successful knee surgery in Mumbai; will CSK legend play next IPL snt

    Dhoni discharged after undergoing successful knee surgery in Mumbai; will CSK legend play next IPL?

    football Is Mason Mount the missing piece of the puzzle that Manchester United desperately needs osf

    Is Mason Mount the missing piece of the puzzle that Manchester United desperately needs?

    football 'Biggest flop of all time': Cristiano Ronaldo fans troll Lionel Messi after PSG confirm his exit snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo fans troll Lionel Messi after PSG confirm his exit; calls him 'biggest flop of all time'

    football BREAKING: PSG confirm Lionel Messi will leave this summer barcelona al-hilal inter miami snt

    PSG confirm Lionel Messi will leave this summer; Galtier lauds 'best player in history of football'

    WTC Final: Beware of India's Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara - Ricky Ponting's message to Australia snt

    WTC Final: Beware of India's Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara - Ricky Ponting's message to Australia

    Recent Stories

    Dhoni discharged after undergoing successful knee surgery in Mumbai; will CSK legend play next IPL snt

    Dhoni discharged after undergoing successful knee surgery in Mumbai; will CSK legend play next IPL?

    Urvashi Rautela buys new home near Yash Chopra's bungalow, guess its staggering cost? Here's what we know ADC

    Urvashi Rautela buys new home near Yash Chopra's bungalow, guess its staggering cost? Here's what we know

    LGBTQIAP+ beauty pageant Furious husband smashes pageant winners crown after wife announced runner up ADC

    Brazil beauty pageant: Furious husband smashes pageant winner's crown after wife announced runner-up

    Malaika Arora looks bomb in high slit yellow pleated dress, check out sexy snapshots ADC

    Malaika Arora looks bomb in high slit yellow pleated dress, check out sexy snapshots

    Caged Beasts, Big Eyes Coin, and Apecoin: Cryptos 3 Top Utility-Driven Meme Coins!

    Caged Beasts, Big Eyes Coin, and Apecoin: Cryptos 3 Top Utility-Driven Meme Coins!

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon