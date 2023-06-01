Lionel Messi at PSG: Revisiting top 5 defining moments of the icon's stint in Paris - WATCH

With Saturday’s game against Clermont possibly to be his last in a Paris Saint-Germain shirt, here's a look at the defining moments of Lionel Messi’s two years in France.

Lionel Messi left Barcelona, where he spent his whole career, and signed with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in August 2021, shocking the football world. The Argentinean landed in Paris as a hero, with admirers welcoming him at the airport and swarming to see him wave from the balcony of the opulent hotel where he first settled, close to the Champs-Élysées.

Having won the UEFA Champions League four times with Barca, Messi declared it to be his "dream" to do so once more as he was unveiled at the Parc des Princes. If achieving that was his major goal in travelling to Paris, it has not been successful. Both seasons that the Argentine was on the team, PSG were eliminated in the round of 16.

Messi helped PSG win back-to-back Ligue 1 championships and added this season's Trophée des Champions to his already impressive resume. From a purely individual standpoint, the 36-year-old legend's performance in the first three months of this season for a Paris team led by Christophe Galtier precisely positioned him for a successful World Cup campaign with Argentina in Qatar. Meanwhile PSG’s standing as a global sports brand has undoubtedly benefited from the presence of the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in their ranks.

Before Saturday's season-ending game for PSG, Messi had scored 32 goals in 74 outings for the club. With 16 assists, at least five more than any other player, the legendary forward is expected to finish this season as Ligue 1's top assist producer.

Now that Messi's contract is almost over, and with rumours of a move to either Barcelona, Al-Hilal or Inter Miami on the rise, it's time to review some of the major moments from his two seasons at PSG.

The first goal: PSG 2-0 Manchester City

UEFA Champions League group stage - September 28, 2021

Messi scored his first goal for his new team a month after making his PSG debut during a Ligue 1 victory at Stade de Reims. With 16 minutes remaining, the home team had a 1-0 lead over Pep Guardiola's squad when the Argenine cut into the City area. He put the ball in the path of Kylian Mbappe, who advanced onto the return and fired a beautiful shot from the edge of his area into the top-right corner without having to stop. It was a vintage Messi goal that won his new club a decisive victory in Europe. The former Barcelona player appeared to be ready to take off.

Breaking his duck in Ligue 1: PSG 3-1 FC Nantes

Ligue 1 – November 20, 2021

A few weeks after scoring against City, Messi scored twice in a victory over RB Leipzig, but it took him some time to adjust to domestic competition. Just six Ligue 1 games into his career, he made his league debut against Nantes in Paris on November 20. With PSG down to 10 men, it was a crucial goal that came three minutes from the end to secure a 3-1 victory. It was yet another iconic Messi goal. He received a pass from Mbappe in the inside-right position in the middle of the opposing half, carried the ball to the edge of the box, and then fired a left-footed effort into the bottom corner on a dark night.

Deadly from a dead ball: PSG 4-3 LOSC Lille

Ligue 1 – February 19, 2023

The second half of the 2022-23 season was not an easy one for Messi or PSG on the back of the World Cup victory, but the Argentine has still played a crucial role in the club's run to the title. Never more so than during this match at Parc des Princes vs Lille. The host team fell behind 3-2 after blowing a two-goal advantage and seeing Neymar Jr. leave the pitch on a stretcher. But Mbappe struck back with three minutes remaining. Then, on a bright early spring day, Messi was dragged back by Benjamin Andre close to the Lille region as the shadows grew longer. He stepped up to direct the ensuing free kick into the net off the post in the fifth minute of added time, giving PSG a crucial three points.

Pass master: Olympique de Marseille 0-3 PSG

Ligue 1 – February 26, 2023

Keeping your attention on Messi's goals is simple. After all, he is the same player who scored his 700th career club goal in PSG's Classique triumph against Marseille in February. But his function as a provider was just as significant in this game. The legendary forward sent Mbappe running off to score the opening goal and silence the Velodrome. Then, in the second half, Messi produced a lovely lofted pass over the home defence for Mbappe to finish off another crucial victory in the race for the championship after tapping in the 24-year-old Frenchman's low cross to make it 2-0 before the break. This season, Messi has assisted on more goals than any other player in Ligue 1, and his partnership with Mbappe has been particularly successful.

A title-winning goal: RC Strasbourg Alsace 1-1 PSG

Ligue 1 – May 27, 2023

In his debut season in Ligue 1, Messi only managed to score six goals, a pitiful total by his usual standards. However, one of those goals, a rasping shot against RC Lens in a 1-1 home tie in April 2022, helped PSG to win the championship. The same thing happened this year, and Messi's goal in last week's 1-1 draw in Strasbourg gave his team their record-tying 11th league triumph. It was also a stunning shot thanks to a Mbappe assist. With his 16 assists, Messi ended the season with 16 league goals. Additionally, he moved one goal ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo with his 496th goal in a top European league. Throughout his career, the Portuguese superstar has scored 495 goals in the Serie A, La Liga, and the Premier League.