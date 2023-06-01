Cristiano Ronaldo fans troll Lionel Messi after PSG confirm his exit; calls him 'biggest flop of all time'

Amid rumours of a possible move to Barcelona, Al-Hilal or Inter Miami, PSG on Thursday confirmed that legendary forward Lionel Messi will leave the club this summer.

It's confirmed. Legendary forward Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer, ending the Argentine's 2-year stint with the Ligue 1 champions. Although whether the 36-year-old icon will move to Barcelona, Al-Hilal or Inter Miami is still unknown, the confirmation of his exit from Parc des Princes has sparked a massive outburst on social media. Especially, fans of his arch-rival and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo have taken to Twitter to troll the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, with most stating that 'succeeding in another league is not for everyone'.

Ahead of PSG's clash against Clermont Foot, PSG boss Christophe Galiter told reporters, "Saturday will be Messi's last game at the Parc des Princes. Lauding Argentina's World Cup 2022 winning captain, the Frenchman added, "I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo’s last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont."

In his two seasons in France, Messi has won two Ligue 1 championships and scored 32 goals in 74 appearances across all competitions.

Messi has been frequently linked with a move back to Barcelona or to MLS team Inter Miami, but rumours this week indicate he is poised to move to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Hilal reportedly having offered a two-year deal worth a record-breaking 1.2 billion euros. If Messi accepts a move to Saudi Arabia, it will rekindle and age-old rivalry with Ronaldo - a clash that is expected to get football enthusiasts at the edge of their seats next season.

