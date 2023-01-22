Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo's Al-Nassr debut vs Al-Ettifaq: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch in India and more

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to debut for new team Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League clash against Al-Ettifaq, three days after the Portuguese talisman faced arch-rival Lionel Messi and PSG in the Riyadh Season Cup friendly clash.

    First Published Jan 22, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for Al-Nassr last month, will debut for his new team in the Saudi Pro League against Al-Ettifaq on Sunday at Riyadh's Mrsool Park. Fans have waited for three weeks to see the Portuguese talisman wear the yellow and blue jersey after the former Manchester United star served a pending two-match FA ban for the infamous incident at Everton last season.

    Ronaldo's debut for Al-Nassr comes just three days after the 37-year-old legend faced arch-rival Lionel Messi as he led Riyadh Season Team XI against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a friendly clash. The French champions beat the combined XI of Al-Nassr, and Al-Hilal stars 5-4, and lifted the Riyadh Season Cup after a night that saw a brace from Ronaldo moments after an opening goal from Messi within three minutes.

    Also read: Mbappe wins hearts as PSG star inspects 'idol' Ronaldo's bruise during thrilling friendly against Riyadh XI

    During the Ronaldo vs Messi clash, the Portugal international was left bruised after the PSG goalkeeper unintentionally landed his glove on the player's left cheek. However, photos and videos of the 37-year-old striker training for his Al-Nassr debut show that the icon is pumped to lead the team's attack along with Talisca.

    Here's all you need to know about Ronald's debut at Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq clash in the Saudi Pro League:

    When, what time and where will Ronaldo debut for Al-Nassr?

    Match - Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq - Saudi Pro League
    Date - January 22, 2023
    Time - 11:00 PM IST
    Venue - King Saud University Stadium, also known as Mrsool Park, Riyadh

    Are tickets for Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq available?

    For those who want to see Ronaldo's debut LIVE in action at Mrsool Park - here's where you can try your luck to buy tickets for the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq clash: https://tickets.victoryarena.com/

    Where to watch the live streaming of Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq in India?

    Ronaldo fans can watch the Portuguese star's debut for Al-Nassr and in the Saudi Pro League against Al-Ettifaq on Shahid-MBC

    Subscription charges are: 13.99 USD per month (1141.13 INR) or 99.99 USD annually (8286.26 INR).

    Also read: PSG beat Riyadh XI 5-4: Fans witness Messi magic, Ronaldo's Siuu, red card, Mbappe penalty & more in thriller

