    Ronaldo's tribute to 'brother' Marcelo leaves Real Madrid fans emotional

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo forged a strong bond during the 37-year-old's trophy-laden stint at Real Madrid and have remained close ever since.

    Madrid, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has paid respect to his "brother" Marcelo, who left the Bernabeu with an emotional farewell on Monday.

    During the 37-year-trophy-laden old's spell at Los Blancos, Ronaldo and Marcelo formed a great friendship and have remained close ever since. Marcelo has made over 540 appearances for Real Madrid and has 25 championships to his name, more than any other player in the club's history.

    However, following a minor role under Carlo Ancelotti this season, the 34-year-old is leaving Madrid this summer to pursue a new challenge, bringing his fantastic 16-year stay to an end.

    Also read: Ronaldo 'proud' of Man United comeback; sends special message to fans

    And the former Real Madrid icon Ronaldo has now paid a glowing tribute to his old friend on social media. The Manchester United striker shared a black and white photo of Ronaldo putting his arm around Marcelo. 

    "More than a teammate, a brother that football gave me. On and off the fields, one of the biggest stars with whom I had the pleasure of sharing a locker room. Go with everything on this new adventure, Marcelo!" the Portuguese superstar wrote.

    Ronaldo's message drew responses from several Real Madrid stars and fans, with most lauding the two legends of the sport. Marcelo himself dropped a comment stating, "My life partner!!! Thank you so much ♥️♥️"

    When Marcelo's contract in the Spanish capital officially expires at the end of the month, he is anticipated to return to his native Brazil. Before being attracted to the Bernabeu, the full-back rose through the ranks at Fluminense, making 30 appearances for the Brazilian club.

    After his exit was confirmed, Marcelo said, "I don't feel like a legend. I am a person that enjoys every moment. I was lucky to be captain and lift the cup before my goodbye. Already the last match was a mini-goodbye, but now I can't say goodbye better than with my fifth Champions League. It has closed a beautiful cycle."

    During an emotional news conference on Monday, the Madrid legend said his goodbyes to the club with tears. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez recognised him as one of the club's best-ever players.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo: 'I don't follow records; records follow me'

    Perez said, "Today, we say thank you to our great captain, one of our biggest legends. The player with the most titles in the history of Real Madrid. Marcelo."

    "Dear Marcelo, you are one of the greatest left-back of the history of Real Madrid and of football. Dear Marcelo, you have fulfilled all the dreams you had when you arrived at only 18 years old," he added.

    "Twenty five titles, 564 games and 38 goals. You are one of the greatest. Real Madrid will always be your home. Thank you for everything you've done. Dear Marcelo, our fans will always keep you inside their hearts. We are proud," the Real Madrid president concluded.

    Here's a look at some of the tributes paid by other Real Madrid fans on Twitter:

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
