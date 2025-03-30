user
Volkswagen Tiguan R Line to launch on April 14: Upcoming car's exterior and interior details out!

Volkswagen India reveals the Tiguan R-Line with sporty 'R' aesthetics, launching on April 14th. Pre-bookings are open for this CBU model, expected to be priced between Rs 45-50 lakh.

Published: Mar 30, 2025

Volkswagen India has unveiled the Tiguan R-Line's external and interior features. This German SUV, which is scheduled to debut in India on April 14, combines a modern design language with sporty "R"-themed aesthetics.

On March 25, Volkswagen began taking reservations for the Tiguan R-Line. Volkswagen stores throughout the country and the company's official website both provide pre-booking options for the Tiguan R Line. As a fully built unit (CBU), the Tiguan R-Line will make its debut in the Indian market.

Given that the Tiguan R-Line will be offered as a CBU, its pricing is probably going to be higher, with an ex-showroom estimate of between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.

The Tiguan R-Line's striking front fascia is the first element of its daring new appearance. Air curtains in the bumper and radiator grille apertures improve aerodynamics, while LED headlights are positioned next to a sleek, glass-covered horizontal strip. A strong shoulder line that flows across rounded wheel arches highlights the SUV's dynamic form and directs attention to its striking 19-inch alloy wheels with diamond-turned surfaces.

A contemporary, distinctive identity is created at the back by a horizontal LED strip and dynamic 3D LED taillamps.

Inside, a futuristic and painstakingly designed cabin completes the design narrative. Premium materials and sport comfort seats with "R" badging are included in the cockpit. The interior's appearance is further enhanced with an illuminated "R" emblem on the dashboard and adjustable 30-color ambient lighting. The feeling of openness within the interior is enhanced by the panoramic sunroof.

The exterior design includes silver-anodized roof rails, a luminous moulding between the headlights, and lit door handle recesses.


Persimmon Red Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White, and Oyster Silver Metallic are the six colour options available for the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.

Volkswagen India has begun taking orders for the Golf GTI on its official website in addition to the Tiguan R-Line. Although the Golf GTI's launch date is still pending, it will also be available in India as a CBU. It is anticipated that the hot hatch would cost more over Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

