Shane Warne's death: Natural cause or cover-up? Police officer drops big BOMBSHELL on bowling legend's demise

Three years after the sudden demise of Shane Warne, a shocking report revealed Thai police officials involvement in a massive cover-up of his demise, with a police officer alleging that crucial evidence was removed from his hotel room in Thailand.

Shane Warne's death a natural or conspiracy?

Three years after the untimely demise of Australia bowling legend Shane Warne, a shocking report came into the spotlight that hinted at a massive cover up of investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. On 4th March 2022, the cricketing world received shocking news of Shane Warne’s sudden demise. He was 52 at the time of his death. Warne was holidaying with his friends in Thailand’s Ko Samui when breathed his last following a massive heart attack. The legendary bowler passed away a day after another Australian cricketer Rod Marsh also suffered a heart attack and tragically passed away. The news of Warne’s death sent shockwaves across the cricketing world, who mourned the legend of the sport. Local authorities in Thailand launched an inquiry into the sudden demise of Shane Warne and ruled out any foul play, stating that the cause of death was a natural heart attack. However, the latest report around the death of Australia bowling legend revealed shocking revelations, raising questions on the thoroughness of the investigation.

A massive cover-up in Shane Warne's death

According to a report in the Daily Mail UK, Thailand authorities concealed the key detail of Shane Warne’s death by removing the Indian-based drug Kamagra from his room during the investigation. Kamagra is a ‘sex-drug’, which is used to treat erectile dysfunction and is not legally approved in many countries, including Australia. Shane Warne was reportedly consuming the drug at the time of his demise.

Police officer makes shocking revelations

On the condition of anonymity, a police officer revealed that he received orders from high ranking officials from Australia to remove the bottle from the scene as they did not want the news of Warne consuming Kamagra to become public, fearing it could tarnish his legacy and create unwanted issues surrounding his death. "We were ordered by our seniors to get rid of the bottle. These orders were coming from up high, and I think senior officials from Australia were also involved because they did not want their national figure to have an ending like this." a police officer told Daily Mail. "So, the official report came out as that he suffered a heart attack and no other details as to what could have caused it. No one will come out to confirm the 'Kamagra' because it remains a sensitive subject. There were lots of powerful invisible hands behind all this." he added.

Did Shane Warne consume 'sex-drug' at the time of his demise?

The police officer further said that there was a puddle of blood and vomit by Shane Warne on the scene and his team removed the Kamagra bottle from the scene as directed by the officials from Australia. “It was a bottle, but we don't know how much he took. There was also a puddle of vomit and blood at the scene, but we cleared the Kamagra as we were told to." he added.

Shane Warne had health issues before death

Before travelling to Thailand, Shane Warne was suffering from heart related problems and was not in a good physical condition, having undergone only a fluid diet. The official cause of Shane Warne's death is unknown even today. However, Cricket Australia Doctor stated that poor lifestyle, unhealthy diet and smoking were the reasons behind his deteriorating health, which could have been attributed to fatal heart attack. Despite the official ruling of natural causes, the latest revelations have raised the question whether all the factors behind Shane Warne's death were thoroughly examined.

Shane Warne: The legend of the game

Shane Warne was one of the greatest bowlers to have ever graced the game of cricket. He was the first bowler to take 700 Test wickets and is currently the second leading wicket-taker in the format, with 708 scalps in 145 matches. In international cricket, Warne had picked 1001 wickets in 339 matches, making him the second-leading wicket-taker. Warne was part of the Australia team that won the 1999 ODI World Cup. The legendary bowler retired from his international career after playing his last The Ashes series against England in 2007.

