Ronaldo 'proud' of Man United comeback; sends special message to fans

Ronaldo recently bagged the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year and Goal of the Season in his first year back at Manchester United.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo recently bagged the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year and Goal of the Season in his first year back at Manchester United. The Portuguese superstar enjoyed a fantastic campaign on his return to England, registering 24 goals in all competitions and defying anyone who doubted whether he was still cut out for the Premier League. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo: 'I don't follow records; records follow me'

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 37-year-old's first goal from their 3-2 win over Tottenham at Old Trafford, a long-range strike reminiscent of his first stint in Manchester, was voted by fans as the best goal of the campaign. Ronaldo has now bagged the Red Devils' Player of the Year award a record-equalling four times - having clinched the honour in 2003-04, 2006-07 and 2007-08 during his first spell with the club.

Image Credit: Getty Images

This year, the iconic forward was United's most impressive player after scoring 18 goals in his first Premier League campaign since 2009, following his free transfer from Juventus in the summer.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Questions were raised if Ronaldo could adapt to the intensity of the English top-flight - but the five-time Balon d'Or winner returned to Old Trafford in style and was the only shining light in United's otherwise dismal campaign. Also read: 'Just the beginning': Portugal's Ronaldo cherishes win over Switzerland; leaves mom emotional

Image Credit: Getty Images

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ronaldo thanked all the fans who voted for him and added, "I couldn't be more proud of winning the Sir Matt Busby Award in my comeback year to Old Trafford and to the Premier League."

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

"This award goes to all the supporters who've never let us down during a very difficult season. Thank you so much for always being on our side and for helping us get Man. United back on track. We know we can count on you.🙏🏽💪🏽," the United talisman expressed.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Fans also voted Ronaldo's opening goal against Tottenham in March as the Goal of the Season. The United forward's impact this year was evident, with his superb volley in the reverse fixture against Spurs being the runner-up in this season's official poll.

Image Credit: Getty Images