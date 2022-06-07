Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo 'proud' of Man United comeback; sends special message to fans

    First Published Jun 7, 2022, 2:06 PM IST

    Ronaldo recently bagged the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year and Goal of the Season in his first year back at Manchester United.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo recently bagged the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year and Goal of the Season in his first year back at Manchester United. The Portuguese superstar enjoyed a fantastic campaign on his return to England, registering 24 goals in all competitions and defying anyone who doubted whether he was still cut out for the Premier League.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo: 'I don't follow records; records follow me'

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 37-year-old's first goal from their 3-2 win over Tottenham at Old Trafford, a long-range strike reminiscent of his first stint in Manchester, was voted by fans as the best goal of the campaign. Ronaldo has now bagged the Red Devils' Player of the Year award a record-equalling four times - having clinched the honour in 2003-04, 2006-07 and 2007-08 during his first spell with the club.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    This year, the iconic forward was United's most impressive player after scoring 18 goals in his first Premier League campaign since 2009, following his free transfer from Juventus in the summer. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Questions were raised if Ronaldo could adapt to the intensity of the English top-flight - but the five-time Balon d'Or winner returned to Old Trafford in style and was the only shining light in United's otherwise dismal campaign.

    Also read: 'Just the beginning': Portugal's Ronaldo cherishes win over Switzerland; leaves mom emotional

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ronaldo thanked all the fans who voted for him and added, "I couldn't be more proud of winning the Sir Matt Busby Award in my comeback year to Old Trafford and to the Premier League." 

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    "This award goes to all the supporters who've never let us down during a very difficult season. Thank you so much for always being on our side and for helping us get Man. United back on track. We know we can count on you.🙏🏽💪🏽," the United talisman expressed.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Fans also voted Ronaldo's opening goal against Tottenham in March as the Goal of the Season. The United forward's impact this year was evident, with his superb volley in the reverse fixture against Spurs being the runner-up in this season's official poll.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Portuguese superstar, who is currently playing the UEFA Nations League for his country, has one year remaining on his deal at United. And despite the Red Devils' recent woes, Ronaldo remains optimistic about the club's future under Ten Hag but insists 'things need to change'. 

    Also read: 'We're going to win trophies': Ronaldo backs Ten Hag in hint about Man United future

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA national basketball association: Portland Trail Blazers want a star this off-season-krn

    NBA: Portland Trail Blazers want a star this off-season

    Naman Ojha's father arrested in 2013 Betul district fund embezzlement case-ayh

    Naman Ojha's father arrested in 2013 Betul district fund embezzlement case

    NBA national basketball association: Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert exits loom after Quin Snyder exit-krn

    NBA: Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert exits loom after Quin Snyder's exit

    NBA national basketball association: DeAndre Ayton is likely to leave Phoenix Suns this off-season-krn

    NBA: DeAndre Ayton is likely to leave Phoenix Suns this off-season

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinals: A look at the stars from Day 1-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Quarterfinals: A look at the stars from Day 1

    Recent Stories

    NBA national basketball association: Portland Trail Blazers want a star this off-season-krn

    NBA: Portland Trail Blazers want a star this off-season

    Congress Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moose Wala's family in Punjab (WATCH) - adt

    Congress' Rahul Gandhi meets Sidhu Moose Wala's family in Punjab (WATCH)

    Naman Ojha's father arrested in 2013 Betul district fund embezzlement case-ayh

    Naman Ojha's father arrested in 2013 Betul district fund embezzlement case

    macOS Ventura introduced at Apple WWDC 2022 Know how it will make your experience better gcw

    macOS Ventura introduced at Apple WWDC 2022; Know how it will make your experience better

    Robert Lewandowski: Want to leave Bayern Munich to seek new emotions in my life-ayh

    Robert Lewandowski: 'Want to leave Bayern Munich to seek new emotions in my life'

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon