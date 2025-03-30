Mushroom Kabab to Spinach Kabab: 7 Flavorful veg kabab recipes for Eid

Lifestyle
Paneer Tikka Kabab is a popular Eid dish, with paneer marinated in spices and yogurt, then baked on low flame for a smoky, flavorful taste.
Vegetable Tikka Kabab is another great option for Eid. Mixed with spices and yogurt, various vegetables are baked in a brazier, delivering an amazing taste.
Mushroom Kabab is a favorite of many. Mushroom pieces are put in spiced yogurt. After mixing well, they are baked on low heat. Then it is eaten with green chutney.
You can serve Soya Chaap Kabab to guests on Eid. It is easy to make. Soya chaap is first put in spices. It is kept in curd for some time. Then you can deep fry and serve.
Spinach kababs are a favorite and easy to make. Finely chop spinach, mix with boiled potatoes and spices, shape into round, flat patties, and fry. Serve with chutney.
To make carrot kabab, first grate it. Add boiled potatoes and bread crumbs to it. Mash by adding spices and make small sizes and deep fry. These are tasty to eat.
Cut capsicum in half, fill with veggies, boiled potatoes, tomatoes, and spices. Add chaat masala, then roast.
