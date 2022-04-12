Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo's sister defends 'most beautiful human being' after phone incident at Everton

    Cristiano Ronaldo was filmed smashing a phone out of a 14-year-old boy's hand after Manchester United's 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

    football Ronaldo's sister defends 'most beautiful human being' after phone incident at Everton snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Liverpool, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 5:27 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has come out in defence of the Manchester United star after he allegedly smashed a phone out of an Everton fan's hand following the Red Devil's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on Saturday.

    The Portugal international and his teammates were being filmed by Jake Harding - a 14-year-old boy who has autism and dyspraxia - as they made their way down the tunnel. The young Everton fan's mother, Sarah, has since claimed her son was 'left with a bruise' on his hand even as Merseyside police investigate the matter.

    Following this incident, Ronaldo apologised to the Everton fan and also offered him to watch a game at Old Trafford.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Elma Aveiro (@elma_oficial)

    Even as outrage over the 37-year-old's outburst continues, the legendary striker's sister Elma Aveiro took to social media to defend the 'most beautiful human being'. She insists Ronaldo "doesn't have to prove anything to anyone" at this stage of his career and asks the Portuguese star to give the answer afterwards to shut everyone up.

    It's unclear if Elma's remarks were a reaction to the phone smashing incident at Everton or the negative comments about his recent form at United. Ronaldo has scored just four Premier League goals this calendar year.

    Elma wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Ronaldo, "My great and perfect love. The most beautiful human being I've known in the world. All my family are an example of love and respect. A light that only bothers those who live in darkness... my dear brother, you don't have to prove anything to anyone, and you give the answer afterwards to shut everyone up. I love you a lot. The rest is the rest."

    Ronaldo apologised for the incident on Saturday evening. "It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," he wrote on Instagram. 

    "Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship," the Manchester United star concluded.

    Also read: 'Believes he is God': Ex-Liverpool star attacks Ronaldo after Everton phone incident

    Jake's mum Sarah was not impressed with the Portugal international's apology. "The way I see it is, if someone assaulted him in the street and then asked us to go around for dinner, we wouldn't. Just because he's Cristiano Ronaldo, why would we do it?" she told Liverpool Echo.

    "It's like we owe him a favour, but I'm sorry, we don't. We've kindly declined the offer to go to United because Jake doesn't want to go there, and he doesn't want to see Ronaldo. He's made that pretty clear," Sarah added.

    "They're not my words. They're my son's words. At the end of the day, this is what it's about. It's affected him more than it's affected me, so I have put everything to him to make his own mind up on - he doesn't want to go to United, he doesn't want to go to see Ronaldo. All that I'm saying right now is that it's in the hands of the police," she concluded.

    Also read: Rooney's admission: Every player, barring Messi, is jealous of Ronaldo

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2022, 5:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Injured Rafael Nadal's French Open hopes hangs in balance snt

    Injured Rafael Nadal's French Open hopes hangs in balance

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya swimming pool time with son Agastya is cuteness overloaded-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's swimming pool time with son Agastya is 'cuteness overloaded'

    football Netherlands coach Van Gaal fit for World Cup 2022 after successful cancer treatment snt

    Netherlands coach Van Gaal fit for World Cup 2022 after successful cancer treatment

    Commonwealth Games 2026 to be held in Victoria across cities-ayh

    Commonwealth Games 2026 to be held in Victoria across cities

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Rajasthan vs Lucknow: R Ashwin's decision to retire out against LSG was not sudden, says RR captain Samson-ayh

    IPL 2022: R Ashwin's decision to retire out was not sudden, says RR captain Samson

    Recent Stories

    Mango Eating this seasonal fruit does not make you gain weight, instead helps in weight loss-dnm

    Mango: Eating this seasonal fruit does not make you gain weight, instead helps in weight loss

    Hyundai Creta i20 score 3 out of 5 stars in crash test safety rating Watch video gcw

    Hyundai Creta, i20 score 3 out of 5 stars in crash test safety rating; Watch video

    Government should run bulldozer on unemployment and price rise: Rahul Gandhi taunts Centre - adt

    Government should run bulldozer on unemployment and price rise: Rahul Gandhi taunts Centre

    Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif abolishes two weekly offs in govt offices, changes opening time

    Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif abolishes two weekly offs in govt offices, changes opening time

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: India supplies 11,000 MT of rice ahead of Tamil New Year - adt

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: India supplies 11,000 MT of rice ahead of Tamil New Year

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon