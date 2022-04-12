Ronaldo's sister defends 'most beautiful human being' after phone incident at Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has come out in defence of the Manchester United star after he allegedly smashed a phone out of an Everton fan's hand following the Red Devil's 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Portugal international and his teammates were being filmed by Jake Harding - a 14-year-old boy who has autism and dyspraxia - as they made their way down the tunnel. The young Everton fan's mother, Sarah, has since claimed her son was 'left with a bruise' on his hand even as Merseyside police investigate the matter.

Following this incident, Ronaldo apologised to the Everton fan and also offered him to watch a game at Old Trafford.

Even as outrage over the 37-year-old's outburst continues, the legendary striker's sister Elma Aveiro took to social media to defend the 'most beautiful human being'. She insists Ronaldo "doesn't have to prove anything to anyone" at this stage of his career and asks the Portuguese star to give the answer afterwards to shut everyone up.

It's unclear if Elma's remarks were a reaction to the phone smashing incident at Everton or the negative comments about his recent form at United. Ronaldo has scored just four Premier League goals this calendar year.

Elma wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Ronaldo, "My great and perfect love. The most beautiful human being I've known in the world. All my family are an example of love and respect. A light that only bothers those who live in darkness... my dear brother, you don't have to prove anything to anyone, and you give the answer afterwards to shut everyone up. I love you a lot. The rest is the rest."

Ronaldo apologised for the incident on Saturday evening. "It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," he wrote on Instagram.

"Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship," the Manchester United star concluded.

Jake's mum Sarah was not impressed with the Portugal international's apology. "The way I see it is, if someone assaulted him in the street and then asked us to go around for dinner, we wouldn't. Just because he's Cristiano Ronaldo, why would we do it?" she told Liverpool Echo.

"It's like we owe him a favour, but I'm sorry, we don't. We've kindly declined the offer to go to United because Jake doesn't want to go there, and he doesn't want to see Ronaldo. He's made that pretty clear," Sarah added.

"They're not my words. They're my son's words. At the end of the day, this is what it's about. It's affected him more than it's affected me, so I have put everything to him to make his own mind up on - he doesn't want to go to United, he doesn't want to go to see Ronaldo. All that I'm saying right now is that it's in the hands of the police," she concluded.

