Rooney's admission: Every player, barring Messi, is jealous of Ronaldo

Wayne Rooney has laughed off Cristiano Ronaldo's suggestion that the former England striker is jealous of the Manchester United star.

In the latest in the Wayne Rooney vs Cristiano Ronaldo saga, the former Manchester United legend has responded after his old teammate called him 'jealous' following criticisms of the Portuguese star's return to Old Trafford during an appearance on Sky Sports earlier this week.

Rooney admitted that all current players should be jealous of Ronaldo, saying: "I saw that this morning. I'd say there's probably not a footballer on the planet who isn't jealous of Cristiano."

"The career he's had, the trophies he's won, the money he's earned… his six-pack! Every player bar Lionel Messi is jealous of Cristiano," the former England international added.

On Monday Night Football, along with Jamie Carragher and presenter David Jones, Rooney had suggested that United axe Ronaldo at the end of the season. The Derby boss delivered a scathing attack on the 37-year-old following the Red Devils' 1-1 draw against Leicester City in the Premier League at the weekend.

The United legend called for Ronaldo to leave this summer alongside midfielder Paul Pogba, claiming his return has not benefited the club. "You'd have to say no," Rooney said when asked if Ronaldo coming back to the Premier League had benefitted the Red Devils.

The five-time Ballon d'Or hit back by suggesting that his former teammate may be "jealous" of him when he commented on an Instagram post from Rooney.

Ronaldo is leading the Old Trafford club's goal charts this season, having netted 12 times in 24 Premier League appearances for Ralf Rangnick's team and registered three assists. Meanwhile, the Portugal international has also scored six goals in seven games in the Champions League before their elimination from the elite European competition at the last-16 stage.

The Red Devils are still pushing for a top-four finish in the league and sit three points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who currently occupy the final spot that guarantees entry to the Champions League group stage next season.