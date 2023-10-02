Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldinho confirms 'maiden visit' to Kolkata in mid-October; set to learn cricket from Bengal's 'Dada'

    Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho has confirmed his visit to Kolkata ahead of the Durga Puja festival. In a Facebook post, the legendary footballer also expressed his eagerness to learn cricket from Bengal's 'Dada' Sourav Ganguly.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 2, 2023, 2:49 PM IST

    Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho has confirmed his visit to Kolkata ahead of the Durga Puja festival. For the three-time Ballon d'Or winner, this will be the maiden visit to the football-crazy city that has hosted many legends of the world sport, including Pele, Diego Maradona, and Lionel Messi.

    "I will be doing my maiden trip to Kolkata this mid-October," Ronaldinho, 43 years old, posted on his official Facebook page.

    "I know Kolkata has a huge number of Brazil fans, and I am very excited to meet them," he added.

    He would also meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and "gift her a jersey."

    He further stated that he would like to "learn cricket" from the city's icon Sourav Ganguly.

    "I know cricket is very popular, and this time I want to learn cricket from Bengal's 'Dada'."

    "I would also interact with sponsors and many felicitation programs and promote the beautiful game. Let the Samba Magic begin this Durga Puja... Ami tomader bhalo bhashi (I love you all)," he added.

    The Brazilian is expected to arrive on October 16 and will be in the city for two days before heading to Dhaka, an official privy to the development told PTI.

    Besides playing a charity football match, the 2002 World Cup winner will interact with trainees in a football academy and will also unveil Durga Puja pandals across the city.

    Last Updated Oct 2, 2023, 2:49 PM IST
