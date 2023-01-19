Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia: PSG boss Galtier explains significance of epic clash of the titans

    Paris Saint-Germain will face a combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal in a friendly clash on Thursday in Riyadh. Ahead of the game, PSG boss Christophe Galtier has spoken about the importance of a Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo clash in the sport.

    football riyadh xi vs psg Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia: christophe Galtier explains significance of epic clash of the titans snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    The stage is set for one of the most mouth-watering encounters in football history - Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi. The two legends of the sport, who last faced each other during a Champions League clash between Juventus and Barcelona in December 2020, will take the field on Thursday when a combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars (Riyadh XI) take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a friendly exhibition. 

    Also read: Ronaldo vs Messi: Meet Mushref al-Ghamdi, the Saudi mogul who paid Rs 21 crore for special ticket

    Ahead of the Riyadh Season Cup match, PSG boss Christophe Galtier spoke about what fans can expect from the Ronaldo vs Messi clash and the significance of one of football's greatest rivalries on the sport.

    "It's good for international football, for football in this region. It's a great promotion of our sport. I think there will be an audience," the French tactician said about the highly-anticipated Ronaldo vs Messi encounter, stressing that it will help promote football in the Middle East.

    Galtier added that the presence of "the two most successful active players in the world", in Ronaldo and Messi, will ensure that football will be played with a competitive spirit. "We have adapted. We have very good conditions," the PSG boss said of the team's preparation for the upcoming friendly in Riyadh.

    Thursday's match will occur at the King Fahd Stadium at 10:30 PM IST. Fans in India can watch the game LIVE on PSG's social media platforms.

    Christophe Galtier feels that PSG will be better prepared for the remainder of the season after their forthcoming friendly and Cup of France match against Pays de Cassel on January 23.

    "We must use this match and Monday's match in the Coupe de France (against Pays de Cassel) to both find rhythm on an individual level and more coherence on a collective level, and to finally finding a PSG side which had done well the first part of the season before the World Cup and which is struggling to restart," he stated.

    Also read: Ronaldo vs Messi blockbuster in Saudi Arabia: Revisiting 6 most memorable clashes

    The French champions have had difficulty getting going after the break brought on by the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Since then, PSG has dropped two league games, reducing their lead atop the Ligue 1 standings to three points. Galtier would hope players like Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe become comfortable against the Riyadh XI and return to France rejuvenated.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2023, 4:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wrestlers vs WFI President: Brij Bhushan, accused of sexual harassment, likely to resign at AGM on Sunday snt

    Wrestlers vs WFI President: Brij Bhushan, accused of sexual harassment, likely to resign at AGM on Sunday?

    football premier league Advantage Arsenal Fans debate after Man United Casemiro suspended for crucial clash snt

    Advantage Arsenal? Fans debate after Man United's Casemiro suspended for crunch Premier League clash

    Hashim Amla announces retirement from professional cricket; social media hails incredible career-ayh

    Hashim Amla announces retirement from professional cricket; social media hails incredible career

    football riyadh xi vs psg Ronaldo vs Messi: Meet Mushref al-Ghamdi, the Saudi mogul who paid Rs 21 crore for special ticket snt

    Ronaldo vs Messi: Meet Mushref al-Ghamdi, the Saudi mogul who paid Rs 21 crore for special ticket

    ind vs nz 2022-23 hyderabad odi Another product from Bracewell family Michael reveals his secret of success after epic innings snt

    Another product from Bracewell family, NZ's Michael reveals his secret of success after thriller against India

    Recent Stories

    Wrestlers vs WFI President: Brij Bhushan, accused of sexual harassment, likely to resign at AGM on Sunday snt

    Wrestlers vs WFI President: Brij Bhushan, accused of sexual harassment, likely to resign at AGM on Sunday?

    'Are bas karo didi': Alia Bhatt bashed by netizens for forgetting Kesariya lyrics vma

    'Are bas karo didi': Alia Bhatt bashed by netizens for forgetting Kesariya lyrics

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Day 6 LIVE Round-up: Malaysia, New Zealand, netherlands, chile, spain, england, india, wales-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Day 6 LIVE: Malaysia edges past New Zealand 3-2

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series price specifications leaked ahead of launch Report gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S23 series price, specifications leaked ahead of launch: Report

    DCW chief Swati Maliwal molested, dragged by drunk driver outside AIIMS; accused held - adt

    DCW chief Swati Maliwal molested, dragged by drunk driver outside AIIMS; accused held

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon