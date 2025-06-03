Image Credit : Getty

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer is set to feature in his third IPL final when his side takes on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the much-anticipated title clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

Shreyas Iyer is the only player to captain three different IPL teams to the finals. Before captaining Punjab Kings to their maiden title clash since 2014, Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders to the finals in 2020 and 2024. Iyer won his first IPL title as a captain with KKR last year. Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to vie for their maiden IPL title.

As the Punjab Kings gear up for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, let’s take a look at how Shreyas Iyer performed in his last two IPL finals.