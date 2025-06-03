David Coote, once a respected Premier League referee who officiated over 100 top-flight matches, was sacked by the PGMOL in December following a string of highly controversial incidents. These included a video in which Coote called former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp a “German ****” and another in which he filmed himself snorting a white substance, later confirmed as cocaine, during Euro 2024.

The PGMOL found his behaviour had rendered his position “untenable” and terminated his employment with immediate effect. UEFA followed suit, handing Coote a 16-month suspension in February for violating “the basic rules of decent conduct” and “bringing football and UEFA into disrepute.”

A New Role: From Premier League to Parcels

Following his disgrace, Coote has been rarely seen in public—until now. The Sun recently published footage of the 42-year-old delivering packages for courier company Evri near his home in Newark, Nottinghamshire. The video, captured via a couple’s doorbell camera, revealed a surprising new chapter in the former official’s life.

"I'm just trying to make an honest living," Coote was quoted as saying in a Daily Mail report. "I want to get on with my life. I’m trying to move forwards and regain a sense of responsibility and purpose. The job is keeping me busy and occupied; it’s not a new long-term career. I’m doing what I want to do, focusing on what’s important like spending more time with friends and family."

From Drug Party to Charity Marathon

Coote's fall from grace was as swift as it was public. He was suspended on November 11 after the Klopp video emerged, reportedly filmed in 2020 following a contentious Liverpool vs Burnley match. A subsequent video, showing Coote snorting a white substance at a hotel during Euro 2024, led UEFA to stand him down and launch an investigation.

In addition, Coote has faced a betting probe by the FA related to a 2019 Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion match. Allegations suggested he had exchanged messages with a friend who asked him to book Leeds’ Ezgjan Alioski. Coote has denied wrongdoing in that case.

Despite the ongoing investigations, Coote has attempted to channel his energy into more positive outlets. He recently completed the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon to raise money for motor neurone disease research.

A Life Rebuilt: Battling Shame and Seeking Redemption

In a deeply personal interview earlier this year, Coote opened up about the internal battles that contributed to his self-destructive behaviour. He revealed that shame over his sexuality played a major role in his downward spiral.

"I felt a deep sense of shame during my teenage years in particular," Coote said. "I didn't come out to my parents until I was 21. I didn't come out to my friends until I was 25."

He continued: "My sexuality isn't the only reason that led me to be in that position. But I'm not telling an authentic story if I don't say that I'm gay, and that I've had real struggles dealing with hiding that. I hid my emotions as a young ref and I hid my sexuality as well—a good quality as a referee but a terrible quality as a human being. And that's led me to a whole course of behaviours."

Reflecting on his darkest moments, Coote said, "It was really difficult. I didn't want to leave the house because I felt everybody would be judging me… I had a panic attack in one of the aisles [of a supermarket] and had to take some deep breaths."

Despite everything, Coote remains focused on rebuilding his life. Whether football will ever welcome him back remains uncertain, but for now, David Coote is doing what he can: staying busy, taking accountability, and trying to move forward.