Bengaluru is buzzing with excitement as RCB reaches the IPL final. Pubs and restaurants offer special deals like 1+1 beer, free beer on boundaries, and discounted entry. Fans eagerly await the match.

Bengaluru: Everywhere you look, the only chant you hear is RCB! Whether it's on social media or any street in Bengaluru, RCB slogans, flags, and jerseys dominate the scene. RCB fever has truly gripped the city as the final approaches. Tickets to many pubs and restaurants are already sold out. Preparations are in full swing to watch the match on big screens, enjoying drinks and conversations with friends. Several establishments are offering exciting deals, including 1+1 beer, 1+1 cocktails, beer buckets, mugs, and other offers on alcohol.

Free beer for boundaries

Many pubs and restaurants in Bengaluru have come up with exciting promotions. A new pub in Tavarekere, named 404, has introduced a unique offer: if an RCB batter scores 4, 0, 4 in an over (a boundary, a dot ball, and another boundary), customers can claim a free beer at the bar within the next three deliveries. The deal is themed on the pub’s name — 404. They also offer various flavoured beers at discounted rates.

Buy three, get one free

The Yard in Doddanekundi has installed a giant screen and announced several exciting offers, including deals for sixes hit out of the stadium. They have a boundary beer offer where buying three beers gets you one free and another offer of buying six beers, getting two free. The pub also has a discounted entry fee of ₹1,999, which includes a welcome drink.

1+1 bucket beer offer

A pub in JP Nagar has created 11 different shots representing RCB’s playing XI, available in various flavours — including spicy ones. According to the pub manager, these shots are designed to match the energy of the RCB squad. Other pubs and lounges are offering deals like 1+1 on beer buckets and 1+1 on cocktails to lure cricket fans.

Final match excitement

RCB has stormed into the final of the IPL 2025 tournament with a stellar performance. They will face Punjab Kings in the final today (June 3rd) at 7:30 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

RCB defeated Punjab in the qualifier

RCB secured a spot in the playoffs with an impressive performance. In the first qualifier, they bowled out Punjab Kings for just 101 and chased down the target in only 10 overs, losing just two wickets, earning a direct entry into the final.

RCB finished 2nd in the points table

RCB had a strong league stage, winning 9 out of 14 matches. They earned 19 points, with one match abandoned due to rain and four losses. Their performance earned them a second-place finish on the points table and a spot in the first qualifier.