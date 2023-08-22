Real Madrid finds Mbappe's €250M demand amusing, Sets a maximum offer at €175M

In the realm of high-stakes football negotiations, the clash between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over Kylian Mbappe's transfer takes a remarkable turn. PSG's audacious request of €250 million for the player's release prompted an unexpected reaction from Real Madrid.

Despite efforts to mend relations between PSG and Mbappe, Tomas Gonzalez-Martin, through El Debate, reports that PSG is pressing the player to either extend his contract or promptly exit the team. The situation's complexity deepened when Mbappe's exclusion from the preseason tour raised concerns. Notably, the intervention of Mbappe's family, primarily his mother Fayza Lamari, played a crucial role in his return to training.

Lamari's brief but impactful conversation with PSG's Nasser Al-Khelaifi underscored the family's strong stance on integrating Mbappe into the squad swiftly. Her assertiveness reflected dissatisfaction with how the World Cup winner has been treated, especially after renewing his contract last year. The request for an apology from Qatar Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani demonstrated the level of tension in the dynamics.

As PSG strives to retain Mbappe, multiple contract offers have been made, including short-term deals with private release clauses. It's intriguing to note that while release clauses are not commonplace in France, PSG is looking to implement them discreetly.

Real Madrid's perspective on the situation, however, has taken a different trajectory. The reported demand of €250 million for Mbappe's release clause drew laughter from the Spanish club. The understanding is that if Mbappe wishes to continue his journey with PSG, his release clause could rise to this astronomical figure. However, Real Madrid's scepticism towards this sum reflects their measured approach.

Should Mbappe indicate a desire to leave PSG in the upcoming days, a potential path to Real Madrid opens. Yet, the Spanish club seems unyielding in its valuation. Negotiations between the two sides would likely involve a fee not exceeding €175 million, inclusive of bonuses distributed over four years. Initial offers from Real Madrid are anticipated to hover around €130 million.

Real Madrid's stance is clear: they are willing to make a substantial effort to secure Mbappe's services this or next summer, provided the situation is not exploited. The ongoing saga highlights the intricate negotiations that underpin the world of football transfers, emphasising the pivotal role of player desires, club strategies, and financial considerations in shaping the future of top talents.

