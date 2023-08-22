Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adidas Reveals new balls for 2023/24 UCL and UWCL; A blend of innovation and symbolism

    The anticipation for the upcoming seasons of the UEFA Champions League and Women’s Champions League has been intensified with Adidas' recent revelation of the new official balls. 

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 6:58 PM IST

    Adidas has pulled back the curtain on the official balls designated for deployment in the upcoming seasons of the Champions League and Women’s Champions League tournaments. The highly anticipated reveal took place on a Tuesday morning, marking a significant moment for football enthusiasts and players alike.

    For the men's Champions League, the designated ball showcases an intricate blend of blue and silver detailing. This unique design will grace the pitches during the play-off round and the subsequent group stage matches, adding a fresh visual dimension to the games.

    On the other hand, the women's competition introduces a distinctive ball adorned with text in English, German, and French, all tinted in an eye-catching orange hue. The script reads "les meilleurs mit stolz they stand," which translates to "the best they stand with pride." This striking ball will take center stage not only during the qualifying matches but also throughout the group stages, reflecting a harmonious celebration of diversity and unity in women's football.

    The unveiling of these new balls not only heralds the imminent arrival of the 2023/24 UCL and UWCL seasons but also adds an element of anticipation and excitement as players and fans eagerly await the kickoff of these prestigious tournaments. With their unique designs and meaningful messages, these balls are set to become symbolic elements in the journey of champions, both on and off the pitch.

