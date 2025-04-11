Mohun Bagan SG vs BFC, ISL 2024-25 final Preview: Can MBSG seal the double against gritty BFC at home?

Read Full Article

League winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will aim to complete a historic double when they face off against a gritty Bengaluru FC (BFC) in the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Saturday.

Playing at their home fortress with a sea of green and maroon faithful expected to fill the stands, MBSG will be confident, but they know the challenge is far from easy. Bengaluru FC, buoyed by their recent form and big-match experience, remain unfazed heading into what promises to be a thrilling finale.

Jose Molina Urges Team to Look Ahead

At the pre-match press conference, MBSG head coach Jose Molina was adamant about focusing only on the present and not letting last year’s final loss linger in the minds of his players.

“I don't care about what happened in the past. I am trying to do my best for Mohun Bagan Super Giant. We did well to win the League Shield and we are motivated to win the ISL Cup too,” Molina said.

“I don't need extra motivation from the fact that we lost the final last year. We are already motivated enough.”

Zaragoza, Gurpreet Feel at Home in Kolkata

His opposite number, BFC’s Gerard Zaragoza, showcased great camaraderie during the presser by helping translate a question for Molina and expressed excitement about returning to Kolkata, a city he now feels connected to.

“We are very motivated for the finals and excited for the game. Everything is fine. We are confident and Kolkata is almost like our second home, because we were here for the Durand Cup. We had a good playoffs and we are looking forward to the grand finale.”

Bengaluru FC have had to take the longer route to the final, finishing third in the league standings before navigating the eliminator and semi-final with poise. This will be their fourth ISL final appearance in just eight seasons, underscoring their pedigree in knockout situations.

Local Hero Subhasish Bose Relishes Home Support

MBSG captain Subhasish Bose, who has been in fine goal-scoring form, shared his delight at the opportunity to represent his side in front of a roaring home crowd.

“I am always thrilled to play in front of our home fans. I wish that the fans support us wholeheartedly against Bengaluru FC tomorrow.”

A Rematch of the 2022-23 Final

This final is a repeat of the 2022-23 season finale, which MBSG won via penalties after a tense contest. Now, they have the opportunity to recreate that moment in front of their fans while extending their unbeaten home run this season. Bengaluru FC, however, will take confidence from their momentum and familiarity with the venue, hoping to spoil MBSG's party.

When and where is the MBSG vs Bengaluru FC ISL Final Clash?

The ISL 2024-25 final will be hosted at the Salt Lake Stadium, officially known as Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), in Kolkata on April 12, 2025, with the kick-off time set for 7:30 pm IST.

Where to Watch MBSG vs Bengaluru FC?

The ISL 2024-25 Final between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 network in India. Fans can also catch the live streaming of the high-voltage clash on the JioHotstar app and official website.

Predicted Starting XI for MBSG and Bengaluru FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Predicted Lineup: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Tom Aldred, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose, Liston Colaco, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia Ralte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jason Cummings, Jamie Maclaren

Bengaluru FC Predicted Lineup: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Naorem Singh, Namgyal Bhutia, Chinglensana, Alberto Noguera, Suresh Wangjam, Pedro Capo, Edgar Mendez, Sunil Chhetri, J Pereyra Diaz

