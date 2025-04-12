user
NFL 2024–25: Top 5 Punters Who Redefined Field Position

NFL: A breakdown of the top five punters in the 2024–25 NFL season, based on stats, consistency, and field position impact. These special teams stars quietly helped the outcome of key games.

Published: Apr 12, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

NFL: In a league driven by offense and quarterbacks, punters often fly under the radar. But in the 2024-25 NFL season, several punters emerged as true difference-makers. Their accuracy, power, and ability to flip field position became crucial advantage for their teams. Here's a look at the top five punters this season who delivered when it mattered most, backed by hard stats.

1. Jack Fox – Detroit Lions

Jack Fox wasn’t just a great presence but he was historic this season. Leading the NFL with a gross punting average of 51.0 yards and a net average of 46.2 yards, Fox strengthened the position in terms of consistency and control. Despite the Lions punting a league-low 45 times, his impact was undeniable. Fox's elite hang time and directional punting helped the Lions dominate the field position battle week after week.

2. Logan Cooke – Jacksonville Jaguars

A model of consistency, Logan Cooke finished the season with a 49.4-yard gross average and a 44.8-yard net average across 68 punts. His accuracy inside the 20-yard line and ability to prevent big returns provided the Jaguars with a crucial field advantage in several tight contests.

3. Corey Bojorquez – Cleveland Browns

The most-used punter in the NFL this season, Bojorquez punted 84 times for a total of 4,171 yards, averaging 49.6 yards per boot. But it wasn’t just volume, his leg strength delivered the longest punt of the season at 84 yards, and he landed 36 punts inside the 20-yard line. He Led all punters in total yardage.

4. Ryan Rehkow – Cincinnati Bengals

Rookie sensation Ryan Rehkow wasted no time making NFL history. In his debut, he averaged 64.5 yards on four punts, including an 80-yard drop, the longest in Bengals franchise history. His breakout earned him a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team and a two-year extension.

5. Bryce Baringer – New England Patriots

Baringer quietly had one of the most efficient seasons in the league, averaging 50.4 yards per punt over 69 attempts. His ability to flip the field, especially given the Patriots' offensive struggles, helped keep their defense out of trouble on several occasions.

