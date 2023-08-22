AS Roma to Al-Ettifaq - multiple clubs vying for Mason Greenwood after Man United release Englishman

The race to secure Mason Greenwood, the talented young forward from Manchester United, has intensified as several teams express keen interest in acquiring his services.

The pursuit of Mason Greenwood is gaining momentum as several clubs around the globe express their interest in acquiring the services of the young forward. This development follows an announcement from Manchester United confirming their intention to part ways with Greenwood, as conveyed in an official statement from the club.

In an open letter to supporters, United's CEO Richard Arnold elaborated on the situation, stating his satisfaction that Greenwood had not committed the alleged offences he was charged with. However, he acknowledged that it's no longer realistically feasible for the English player to continue his journey at Old Trafford. Greenwood himself also communicated his decision to leave Manchester United.

A report covered by The Peoples Person provided insights into the interest of AS Roma, led by Jose Mourinho, who have initiated contact with Manchester United to explore the possibility of securing Greenwood's talents. However, AS Roma is not alone in expressing interest. 'Several teams' have reportedly approached United with inquiries about Greenwood's availability. Keegan also suggests that a move to another club within England is unlikely, with the possibility of a foreign transfer gaining traction, particularly from Italy, Turkey, and other destinations.

Many clubs have shown interest in Greenwood. AS Roma, Atalanta, who previously sold Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United, are also keen on acquiring Greenwood. Inter Milan, having faced challenges in securing other notable players, are also monitoring Greenwood's situation. Ligue 1 giants Monaco, as well as numerous clubs in Spain and Germany, are reportedly admirers of the Carrington academy graduate.

In addition, Michael Emenalo, the director of football for the Saudi Pro League, is reportedly monitoring the situation with a potential interest in bringing Greenwood to the Gulf state. Steven Gerrard, the manager of Al-Ettifaq, is also open to providing Greenwood with an opportunity to revitalise his career.