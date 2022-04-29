Rangnick vows to help Man United be a force again despite heading to Austria

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has signed a two-year deal to become the new manager of the Austrian national team.

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has signed a two-year deal to become the Austrian national team's new manager. The club announced that the German will combine the job with his consultancy role at Old Trafford.

In November, the 63-year-old was appointed as a temporary replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, Rangnick's spell in charge has been underwhelming, with the Red Devils set to miss out on finishing in Premier League's top four.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag will take over as manager in the summer, signing a 9 million pounds-a-year deal until 2025.

"I'm really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again," Rangnick said.

"It is an honour for me to take on the role of [Austria] manager. The prospect of contesting the European Championships in Germany with a young team hungry for success fills me with great anticipation," the German added.

Rangnick will join the Austrian national team at the end of May for their Nations League clashes against Croatia, Denmark and France. His two-year contract with the national team will be automatically extended by two years if they qualify for Euro 2024.

The German's consultancy role with United will remain till 2024, emphasising recruitment that could involve working as few as six days a month.

Franco Foda, who guided Austria to Euro 2020, resigned as manager last month after failing to qualify for the World Cup.