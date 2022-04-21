10 expectations every Manchester United fan has from new manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United on Thursday officially confirmed the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the club's new manager. Let's take a look at 10 expectations fans of the club have from the Dutchman.

Manchester United on Thursday officially confirmed that Erik ten Hag is taking over as their new manager. The Dutchman will leave his position at Ajax at the end of the season to become the Red Devils' fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. The 52-year-old will be joined at Old Trafford by his No 2 Mitchell van der Gaag. Also read: How much transfer budget will Manchester United hand Erik ten Hag ahead of mass exodus?

Following his appointment as permanent manager, Ten Hag said, "It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United, and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve. It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United."

An enormous rebuilding job now falls on Ten Hag, who reportedly left United's bosses stunned with his frank assessment of the Old Trafford club's problems during his interview. The Dutchman was critical of United's scouting and recruitment policy after an outlay of £1billion since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013 with little to show for it.

Ten Hag has built a reputation as one of the most innovative coaches in European football since his appointment as Ajax manager in 2017, having previously coached at Utrecht and for Bayern Munich's second team when Pep Guardiola was in charge in Bavaria. As well as restoring Ajax to domestic supremacy, the 52-year-old also guided them to the Champions League semi-final in 2019, when only a dramatic late goal by Tottenham's Lucas Moura prevented them from reaching a final against Liverpool. Let's take a look at ten expectations that every United fan will have from their new boss:

Change United's style of play Firstly, Red Devils will hope Ten Hag to change the team's style of play. Fans have believed that the team has not had a set way of playing since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Although United played counter-attacking football under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, there has been massive demand from supporters to dominate matches against lower opposition. Ten Hag will be expected to ensure United can control games far better than they've done in recent times.

Get the team running Ten Hag's high-pressing, the attack-minded game is similar to Pep Guardiola's but requires a tremendous work rate from his players. Rangnick tried it, but the tactic ran out of steam before half-time of his first game against Crystal Palace, and he lamented a lack of aggression in last weekend's defeat at Everton. Ten Hag needs more running, more sprints and more sweat from United if they have any chance of closing the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool.

Replicate exploits with Ajax Fans acknowledge that it could be a short-term struggle for Erik ten Hag once he moves to Old Trafford. The ungodly expectations of managing Cristiano Ronaldo and having to go toe to toe with the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel, and Antonio Conte every week - Ten Hag would need time. But fans will be expecting the Dutchman could replicate his exploits with Ajax when he joins the team next season.

Refreshing formation Traditionally, the Dutchman likes to play a 4-3-3/ 4-2-3-1, which rotates to a 3-4-3 in-game. This would be refreshing for fans to see at Old Trafford because it would be different. There's no doubt that Ten Hag would play attacking football as he prioritises that over the defensive aspects of the game - something fans will expect to see from the 52-year-old.

Major squad overhaul As new United manager, Ten Hag will need to oversee an overhaul of the squad when he begins work in the summer. Fans would be hoping the Dutchman will make immediate decisions on which players to keep and which to sell, with Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani all out of contract this summer. A big decision will have to be made on whether to retain Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract runs until 2023, with the option of another year.

Carry on transfer market record Ten Hag's exemplary record in the transfer market with Ajax is another encouraging factor for United fans. Despite the exit of stars such as Hakim Ziyech, Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong following their Champions League success, the Ajax boss successfully maintained the club as a force in Dutch football with shrewd signings.

Build strong leadership and ethos Ten Hag is a skilled tactician known more for his attention to detail than his man-management capabilities. But United is a club crying out for strong leadership and a straightforward ethos on and off the field under a manager who has the full backing of his employers to get it right. Red Devils fans will expect to rebuild the team from scratch and tactfully handle prominent personalities who remain in the next season. Also read: Old Trafford revamp: 15 photos of the 112-year-old stadium as Man United consider demolition

Fix toxic dressing room The atmosphere among United's squad has bordered on toxic at times this season, and fans are hoping Ten Hag can restore harmony. Several players are desperate to leave, having grown disillusioned sitting on the sidelines, and many should get their wish this summer. Regardless of who United brings in or lets go, the Dutchman must create a more positive dressing-room environment to ensure everyone is moving in the same direction.

Harness potential The 52-year-old built a reputation for nurturing a vibrant young side at Ajax, and United fans are hoping he can have a similar effect at Old Trafford. Like Pep Guardiola — whom he worked with at Bayern Munich — Ten Hag can improve players, which hasn't happened nearly enough at United in recent years.

