PSG star Kheira Hamraoui assault case: Mbappe's mother Fayza Lamari's name crops up; here's why

PSG women's star Aminata Diallo was charged with aggravated assault last Friday after being taken into police custody in connection with an attack on team-mate Kheira Hamraoui by two masked strangers in November 2021. Read on to learn why Kylian Mbappe's mother Fayza Lamari's name has cropped up in this case.

Kylian Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari's name cropped up during the investigation into the alleged assault by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) women's star Aminata Diallo on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui in November 2021.

On November 4, after a team supper, Hamraoui was on her way home in a car driven by Diallo when she was taken out and brutally beaten with an iron rod. Her legs were badly beaten and a police investigation then followed.

After being hauled into jail by the authorities in connection with last year's attack on teammate Hamraoui by two masked strangers, Diallo was charged with aggravated assault last Friday. It was the second time the PSG midfielder was arrested as part of an investigation into the attack on Hamraoui. She was taken into custody in November and released without charges.

According to Le Parisien, while the inquiry continues, Diallo and one other unnamed individual believed they were practically untouchable at PSG because of their close relationship with Fayza Lamari, the mother of the men's team's star player Mbappe.

Mbappe's mother reportedly confirmed to the French news outlet that she had three meetings with Diallo but refuted claims that she had attempted to rekindle their relationship at PSG. Diallo departed the club subsequently.

The fact that one of Mbappe's companies, the production company Zebra Valley, was filming a documentary about Diallo's career raised the investigators' suspicions. Still, other than their friendship, there was nothing unusual.

The link to Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, is just the most recent plot twist in this nearly impossible soap drama, which is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, Diallo was released under judicial supervision on Wednesday (September 21) and has been forced to hand over her passport to limit flight risk. Diallo was arrested on Friday morning and accused by the quartet of having set up the attack on her teammate to take her spot in the PSG team, the Versailles prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The judicial review prohibits Diallo from contacting Hamraoui and the rest of the PSG team, suspects involved in the case and witnesses, while a deposit of 30,000 euros was also required.

Hamraoui is pleased to be back with her PSG teammates as she attended their 2-1 Champions League victory over Swedish side BK Hacken. However, the PSG star stated hours after Diallo's release, "I trust justice, but tonight I'm scared."

A day after it was revealed that Hamraoui would rejoin the team after spending months on the sidelines, she was present at PSG's Champions League victory.

On Wednesday, she posted a photo and a caption: "Happy to be back at PSG. It was the first step. The second will take me to the championship. Find the team and the public that I love. That's my only ambition, my only alternative."

In a post on September 17, Hamraoui published photos of her injuries from the brutal attack that left her fearing for her career.

"I will never forget that night of November 4, 2021. It haunts me night and day. That dark night changed my personal and professional life, my life as a woman and as a footballer player," Hamraoui wrote on Twitter.

"That sad night when I thought I was going to die when two hooded men forced me to get out of the car. They pummeled me with iron bars, essentially aiming for my lower body," the PSG midfielder added.

The 32-year-old, who has played 39 times for France, posted photos of the injuries, sparking massive outrage on social media.

"Their objective was simple that night: to violently take my work tool by breaking my legs and ending my career," Hamraoui continued, adding that terrible verbal abuse then began and left her in a state of perpetual anxiety.

"For long months after the assault, I was unfairly insulted on the (soccer) pitches, harassed on social networks and had my life threatened. Nevertheless, I held on with all my strength to my passion (of soccer) and to stay professional," she said.

"Today I trust in the justice system for the truth to all come out and for my honour to be saved," the PSG star concluded.

Diallo has been without a club since her contract with PSG expired at the end of last season.