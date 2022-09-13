Revealed: Mbappe's PSG contract clause that could make Real Madrid dream come true in 2024

Kylian Mbappe extended his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract until 2025 in May this year, shutting Real Madrid's doors for three years. However, if reports in France are to be believed, the sensational forward's situation can change radically. Here's why:

In May this year, Kylian Mbappe ended all speculations of a possible move to Real Madrid by signing a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) until 2025. The decision to stay at Parc des Prince for another three years led to a massive outburst, with fans of Los Blancos trolling the Frenchman for rejecting his 'dream move' for more money and power. However, if the latest reports in France are to be believed, then the situation can radically change for the 23-year-old thanks to an interesting contract clause.

French newspaper L'Equipe has claimed that Mbappe agreed to a two-season contract with an optional third season, stipulating that PSG may only extend it with the player's permission. In other words, the France international would be the one with the option of extending that additional year. Also read: Revealed: The Macron-Mbappe phone call that influenced PSG star's decision to reject Real Madrid

"This last year is up to Kylian Mbappe," a club source confirmed to L'Equipe. This dramatically alters the picture because Real Madrid may once again be in the running to sign the Frenchman in a short amount of time rather than the previously anticipated three years.

The French newspaper's claim is not unexpected considering Mbappe and PSG only had a two-year contract. The contract's length had long complicated negotiations for a contract extension. The club desired a lengthy contract to secure a solid pillar to develop a substantial project. To ensure an exit strategy, the player chose an agreement that was as brief as feasible.

If what L'Equipe says is true, then the 2+1 year formula guarantees Mbappe an additional tool to add pressure on the club leadership as the Frenchman aims to take PSG to greater heights and hopefully to Champions League glory. However, the 23-year-old sensation also wanted the Ligue 1 champions to strengthen the team to achieve these goals. Also read: Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? Arsenal legend Thierry Henry chooses between two young sensations

The truth is that the club could not bring in the flamboyant players it had desired during the previous summer transfer window, such as Robert Lewandowski, Skriniar, or Bernardo Silva. When asked if he was satisfied with the team's potential, Mbappe responded, "This is neither the place nor the moment and I am not the one who can best answer this issue. We are here to talk about a Champions League match." Additionally, he and Neymar don't exactly have the friendliest relationship right now, which could lead him to consider joining another team.

